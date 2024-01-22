Pueblo woman sentenced to one year in jail for 2021 crash that killed two people

A Pueblo woman has been sentenced to one year in jail for a crash that left two people dead and two others injured in June 2021.

Alisha Herrera was found not guilty of vehicular homicide by a jury in November, but the jury did find her guilty of two counts of careless driving causing death, two counts of careless driving causing serious bodily injury, and one count of child abuse — acting knowingly or recklessly. All counts are misdemeanor charges.

At her sentencing hearing Monday, family members of the two victims killed in the crash, Racheal Gallegos, 41, and Frank Chavez, 54, mourned the loss of their loved ones and told the court that their deaths had caused immeasurable suffering.

Miranda Gallegos, a cousin of Racheal Gallegos, said that her cousin was a loving, caring person to whom she was very close. Gallegos told the court that summarizing the loss of her cousin in a statement was almost impossible, and said she does not believe that Herrera could possibly understand the pain she caused through her actions.

"There is a hole in my chest that will never be filled," she said.

A balloon release was held on Sept. 5, 2021, at the same corner where motorcyclists Racheal Gallegos and Frank Chavez were killed in a wreck the preceding June.

Derek Vigil, husband of Racheal Gallegos, said through sobs that he was always taught to forgive, but mourned his wife, and said that her kids will never have a mom again. Vigil said that because of Herrera, Gallegos was not able to see her oldest son graduate and will never hear the words, "Happy Mother's Day" again.

"My heart hurts," Vigil said.

A relative of Chavez stated that he forgave Herrera, not because of any action or remorse she's shown, but because it helps him find peace. He stated he prayed for Herrera to be a good mother and one day be a productive member of society, but nonetheless expressed that he wished for her to spend time in prison.

Chavez's uncle, Pete Lopez, told the court that he missed his nephew, who had always been a good man and a respectful person.

"I only knew Rachael for a little bit, but she was a beautiful person as well ... it's hard to put everything into words," Lopez said.

Lindsey Wright, an attorney representing Herrera, asked the judge for a probationary sentence in the case, stating that Herrera was remorseful for the lives that were taken in the crash, and had taken classes to ensure it doesn't happen again.

Judge Allison Ernst, however, reiterated that lives were lost and injuries were caused by Herrera's actions.

"It does stick in my mind that she was (speeding significantly), that in itself is careless," she said. Ernst also stated that she did not feel comfortable not imposing jail time in a case where people were killed.

Ernst also noted that Herrera was on probation for a 2021 assault offense at the time of the fatal crash. Herrera initially received a deferred two-year sentence for that case, but that deferred sentence was revoked by the court. Herrera will now serve the two years of that sentence concurrently to the one-year sentence imposed by the court.

Along with the time in jail, the judge ordered that Herrera complete a mental health evaluation, stating she believed Herrera would need "years of therapy" after the crash.

Herrera received a stay of execution on her sentence until a restitution hearing on Feb. 22.

Attorneys for Herrera stated they intend to appeal her conviction. In a trial earlier this year, Wright argued that the crash was not due to intoxication but due to a mechanical failure of Herrera's brakes.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo woman gets one year in jail for 2021 crash that killed 2 people