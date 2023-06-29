Pueblo woman sentenced to prison time in armed robbery of South High students

A Pueblo woman was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison for her role in the armed robbery of three high school students last August.

Amour Velazquez, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery, a Class 4 felony, according to court documents. In exchange for her guilty plea, all other charges were dropped by 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner.

Velasquez was originally charged with aggravated robbery, motor vehicle theft and multiple counts of violating a restraining order.

Velazquez was one of three suspects allegedly involved in the robbery of three Pueblo South High School students in August 2022.

The robbery took place in the 2000 block of Sherwood Lane at approximately 3:47 p.m., when three people in a red 2004 Toyota RAV4 reported stolen out of Colorado Springs approached the juveniles, who were walking home from school, and pointed a gun at them.

The three suspects took the students' backpacks, shoes, and phones, according to court documents.

In addition to her prison sentence, Valazquez may also be ordered to pay restitution, though an amount has not yet been determined. She will also be required to serve a three-year period of parole upon release.

