Pueblo's El Movimiento Sigue leads effort to create specialty Chicano license plate

A proposed Colorado House bill would allow motorists to celebrate their Chicano heritage while making a donation to benefit Latin American people in Colorado.

If passed, Colorado House Bill 24-1105, sponsored by Rep. Tim Hernandez and Sen. Julie Gonzales, would create a specialty Chicana/o license plate featuring art from a coalition of Colorado artists. Individuals would be authorized to use the plates after paying a pair of one-time, $25 fees, according to the bill's text.

One of those $25 fees would benefit Colorado nonprofits serving Latin Americans. El Movimiento Sigue, a Pueblo nonprofit, is the organization leading the efforts to establish a Chicano specialty license plate.

"The $25 that comes to us, we will use for any youth leadership programs that we are involved with, as well as other organizations, other nonprofits, who also work to develop youth leadership," said Denise Torrez, board chair of El Movimiento Sigue.

A design for the proposed Colorado Chicano Special License Plate.

Programs funded by Chicano specialty license plate revenue may include El Movimiento Sigue's Rita J. Martinez Youth Leadership Conference in Pueblo, the Move Mountains Project in the San Luis Valley and Aquetza Academic Summer Program in Boulder, among others, Torrez told the Chieftain.

"It's actually open to organizations and nonprofits," Torrez said. "They would just have to reach out to El Movimiento Sigue, since we will be collecting and distributing the money."

The idea of a license plate celebrating Chicano heritage in Colorado has struck a chord with many of the state's residents, as evidenced by the number of signatures on an electronic petition to authorize the creation of the plate.

Torrez said those behind the effort hoped to have the 3,000 needed signatures by Feb. 28. However, the petition received 3,000 signatures by Feb. 19 — two days after it launched. Signatures were collected from registered vehicle owners who reside in Colorado and are at least 18 years old.

Some opponents have accused the bill of "reverse racism," Torrez said. However, she noted that specialty license plates celebrating other ethnic identities, including Italian-Americans, have long existed in Colorado without much pushback.

"We just want... one, to support our youth programs and also to show your cultural pride," she said.

The creation of specialty license plates in Colorado is authorized pursuant to the Colorado Revised Statutes. Nonprofit organizations must facilitate the process with certification from the state Division of Motor Vehicles, signatures from vehicle owners and proof of tax exempt status, according to the Colorado DMV.

The Colorado DMV lists over 50 special license plates on its website ranging from the "Adopt A Shelter Pet" license plate to the "Pueblo Chile" and "Support the Troops" license plates.

The House bill to create the Chicano license plate was introduced on Jan. 25 and is scheduled to be heard by the House Finance Committee on Feb. 29. If the bill is passed by the House and Senate and signed into law, the state DMV could begin issuing the plate on Jan. 1, 2025.

