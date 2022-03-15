Pueblo's fourth homicide victim of 2022 left behind a young son

The 23-year-old woman who was shot and killed in a Pueblo restaurant in the early hours of Monday was a passionate, caring mother, sister, daughter and friend, said a GoFundMe page set up to pay for expenses following her death.

Kay Lints, who was identified Monday by Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter as Kaylie Marcum, was a sister to Ian, Rissa, Kalista, Matt, and Draken and mother to a three-year-old son, Sephoroth.

Lints was shot dead early Monday at Riverside Bar and Grill on the north side of Pueblo, allegedly by Jesse Grondahl, 34, who was described on the GoFundMe page as Lints' former partner and the father of her child.

"Kaylie was a loving and passionate person," said Amy Gardner, who organized and posted the GoFundMe page.

"She put the needs of others before herself and pursued her passion in health care. Kaylie spent many sleepless nights working on school, and worked a full time job to provide for her son," she wrote.

"Her life was abruptly taken from her ... at the hand of her ex and father of her child. This news was a shock to our family and as you can imagine is very difficult to process."

Grondahl surrendered to police at the scene of the shooting and was being held in Pueblo County jail on charges of first-degree murder and domestic violence, Pueblo police said.

It was unclear where Lints' son was.

"At this moment, we’re still trying to get Seph with family. If anyone can help our family in this time of distress, anything would help," Gardner wrote on the GoFundMe page, which by noon Tuesday had raised $2,750 of an $8,000 goal.

The money raised will help cover expenses related to Lints' death, including funeral and legal costs.

Fourth gun death in Pueblo this year

Lints was Pueblo's fourth homicide victim of 2022. All four homicides involved firearms.

Last year, Pueblo saw a record 29 homicides, 21 of which involved guns, according to data provided by the police.

