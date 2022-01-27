Pueblo's Office Depot store to close March 19

Pueblo’s Office Depot store, 1805 S. Pueblo Blvd., is scheduled to close on March 19 as part of the national corporation’s plan to restructure its operational focus.

The store, located in Regency Square, is having a closing sale to liquidate its products, according to Shera Bishop, communications manager for Office Depot.

In a May 13, 2020, announcement, Office Depot reported its intention to save $850 million in expenditures by shuttering some of its retail stores and reducing its workforce by about 13,100 employees by the end of 2023.

Signs are posted offering up to 30% off as Office Depot, 1805 S. Pueblo Blvd., is set to close.

Store customer Margaret Mangram said the Office Depot's impending closure narrows choices for Pueblo's shoppers.

"It's disheartening to see yet another business close in Pueblo," Mangram said. "That's one more business that's not paying sales tax for the city's tax base, paying salaries to workers or committing to the betterment of Pueblo."

She said with the "empty commercial business spaces around town, it's very disappointing to the spirit."

Bishop said Office Depot will continue to serve Pueblo-area customers online at officedepot.com and business customers at business.officedepot.com. Bishop declined to comment on the number of local employees impacted by the closure.

