Pueblo's unemployment rate continues steady decline from pandemic peak

Pueblo’s employment picture is improving in baby steps so far this year.

Colorado is reporting a statewide unemployment rate of 4% for February. Pueblo County is sitting at 6.1%, the second-highest unemployment rate in the state with 4,864 people reported as out of work, according to newly released statistics from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

However, Pueblo’s jobless picture is going in the right direction, having been at 6.3% in January, 6.4% at the end of 2021 and 9.3% at the beginning of 2021. As businesses rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, they are searching for more workers, said Jeff Shaw, president and CEO of Pueblo Economic Development Corp.

Pueblo County has 74,283 jobs on the state's books, and despite a relatively high unemployment rate, the main topic of conversation is that businesses need workers, not just in Pueblo, but nationwide.

“Anybody from manufacturing to service and retail are telling me they still can’t find the workforce they need,” Shaw said.

Pueblo’s employers are trying to keep up with wage increases and “wages are through the roof, at least with what the manufacturers are trying to pay, but they still are having difficulty getting workforce to fill open spots,” Shaw said.

Part of the labor shortage faced by employers is attributed to workers who take jobs and then decide they don’t want them.

“New hires are not being stable and quitting quickly,” Shaw said. “There are jobs out there for people who are interested in working."

Pueblo’s unemployment picture is looking better than neighboring Huerfano County, which has the highest jobless rate in the state at 7.2%. Neighboring Fremont County reported a 5.8% unemployment rate and Las Animas County has a 5.5% unemployment rate.

The nationwide unemployment rate is 3.8%, according to the labor department’s monthly report. The latest report brings welcome news considering the double-digit unemployment numbers posted nationally, in the state and Pueblo County at the beginning of the COVID pandemic in March through June of 2020.

