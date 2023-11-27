Pueblo's wages are vastly lower than the U.S. average. What could change that?

Pueblo is a cheaper place to live in many ways when compared to other cities, but wages for residents in the area lag well behind Colorado and U.S. averages.

The average annual wage of a Pueblo resident in the first quarter of 2023 was $55,276. That was 27.4% lower than the U.S. average of $76,180 and even lower than Colorado’s average, which was $81,068.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Pueblo’s annual mean wage as of May 2022 was $54,130, which also was behind other Colorado cities such as Colorado Springs and Grand Junction.

Though a recent report showed that the cost of living in Pueblo is better than that of other Colorado cities, the average wage in the area can nullify that advantage, Tatiana Bailey, executive director of Data Driven Economic Strategies, wrote in the October economic dashboard report for the city of Pueblo.

“There’s a lot of potential (for growth), but that doesn’t change the fact that as of right now, Pueblo is at a bit of a disadvantage,” Bailey told the Chieftain. “Colorado is one of the state’s that’s become more expensive, so wages are just going to have to catch up. I’m hoping that not only manufacturing, but some other industries start to take off in Pueblo as well.”

Pueblo could use ‘better mix’ of industry growth and development

Though Pueblo has a healthy number of available jobs, there aren’t many that are both high-paying and available, Bailey said. Pueblo also isn't a "tech hub" as are found in bigger cities and help create jobs and attract companies that have high-paying positions.

Bailey suggested that Pueblo needs a “better mix” of industry growth and development with “higher-paying industries.”

One example of that is CS Wind, a wind turbine tower manufacturing facility in Pueblo that employs 650 people and plans to add hundreds more as part of its expansion. Bailey noted that wages at that type of manufacturer are usually strong.

Another is Fomcore, a furniture builder that chose Pueblo for its new manufacturing plant and plans to bring nearly 100 jobs to the community.

Bailey also said Pueblo should “wholeheartedly capitalize” on tax incentives offered through the Inflation Reduction Act to attract manufacturing companies. Mayor Nick Gradisar and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet touted those incentives during a tour of CS Wind in August.

CS Wind Chairman Gim Seong-gon told Bennet that the IRA’s benefits were a reason CS Wind decided to expand its operations.

Pueblo could also benefit if it trains more people for the jobs that are available, Bailey said. It’s been suggested by some city leaders and other stakeholders that not enough people are trained to enter jobs where they could work right away and earn a livable wage.

Pueblo as of September had 3,705 job openings. Most of those openings are for registered nurses.

How the wages affect Pueblo families, housing opportunities

A person in Pueblo County with no children must earn a living wage of at least $17 an hour to support themselves, according to the MIT Living Wage Calculator. That number doubles if a person is supporting at least one child and increases exponentially if there are more children.

If there are two adults in a household and both are working, their living wage must be $25 an hour to support themselves and two children. That number grows to nearly $30 an hour if there is a third child.

In a household with two adults where only one is working, the living wage requirements are much higher.

“That person needs to make around $80,000 a year in Pueblo in order to be able to afford just the basics,” Bailey said.

Those rates have made it much more difficult for a family earning the local median income to afford a new or existing home in Pueblo, despite the area’s lower home prices compared to other parts of the state.

Data from the Housing Opportunity Index show that in the third quarter of 2012, 94% of homes sold in Pueblo were affordable to families earning the median household income, which was $41,262 at the time, according to American Community Survey data accessed via the National Historical Geographic Information System database.

In the third quarter of 2022, just 52% of Pueblo families could afford a home at the median household income. Pueblo’s median household income in 2021 was $46,766, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“To be at 94% is pretty remarkable,” Bailey said. “For it to drop to around 50%, that’s really unfortunate.”

The percentages were much worse in other cities such as Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins. According to data from this year’s second quarter, around 25% of families in each of those cities could afford a home if they were earning the area’s median income.

