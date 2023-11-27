Pueblos want land where maps show an Indian boarding school was. A QuikTrip could be set up instead.

Nov. 26—An effort by the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center to revitalize land in Albuquerque that local maps show used to be part of a Native American boarding school is hitting roadblocks as a convenience store company continues its efforts to set up a QuikTrip gas station and convenience store on the land.

There are conflicting accounts between the private landowner and the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center on attempts to sell the land to the cultural center that's owned and operated by the 19 Pueblos in New Mexico, as well as dispute about the history of the land itself.

The Albuquerque Indian School was a large off-reservation boarding school, active from the 1880s to the 1980s. Boarding schools like these were used to assimilate Native American children, and a burial site for children who attended the Albuquerque boarding school lies near where the campus used to be.

Michael Canfield is the president and CEO of the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center and Indian Pueblos Marketing, Inc. He told the Journal the center aims to own all the land where the Albuquerque boarding school used to be, which 1927 Middle Rio Grande Conservancy maps show includes the plot of where a QuikTrip is proposed.

Canfield, who is a member of the Laguna Pueblo, said the center has been trying to buy the land for several years. The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center itself stands where the Albuquerque Indian School used to.

The owner of the land, Paul Blanchard, said he's never had conversations with the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center about selling the land to the center. He also denied that the property he owns was ever part of the Albuquerque Indian School.

Blanchard, who is also a University of New Mexico regent, is preparing to sell the land that sits across from the cultural center to QuikTrip just south of I-40, pending city approval processes. QuikTrip is seeking approval from a city zoning hearing examiner to allow for a heavy vehicle fueling station and the sale of alcohol and products containing nicotine on the property.

QuikTrip project manager Cathy Garland explained the company's requests to Zoning Hearing Examiner Robert Lucero on Tuesday afternoon during a public hearing. Local residents took up the next hour to oppose the QuikTrip, explaining different reasons why they don't want the exceptions granted, including traffic, environmental and crime concerns.

Lucero has until Dec. 6 to approve, approve with conditions or deny QuikTrip's requests.

"You've definitely given me a lot to consider, and so I will do my best to apply the ideal and applicable laws to the facts in the record," he said.

Anyone can choose to appeal Lucero's decision 15 days after he issues it.

Garland said there would be a few more processes to go through with the city even if Lucero approves the requests.

Differing stories

Blanchard said he hasn't gotten any proposals from the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center to buy the land. When asked if that's something he'd be open to talking about with the center, Blanchard said that's all speculation.

"There's been no conversations for that," he said.

Canfield said it was shocking that Blanchard said that. The two had lunch on multiple occasions over the land, he said.

Canfield shared a letter from Oct. 24 he said he mailed to Blanchard, which references conversations the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center and Indian Pueblos Marketing Inc. had with Blanchard to work on a development plan for the property. Blanchard responded favorably, according to the letter.

"I'm just befuddled that he would say something like that," Canfield told the Journal on Tuesday.

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is a nonprofit, but Indian Pueblos Marketing Inc. shares profits between the 19 Pueblos in New Mexico, including from the Four Winds gas station that sits less than a mile away from where the QuikTrip would be built. Canfield said the cultural center is a competitor for the land, "but it's not the main reason we're fighting it."

Blanchard said the land was not included in the Albuquerque Indian School property.

Mountain Run Partners, of which Blanchard is a partner, bought the land from the U.S. Forest Service in 2007, according to public records obtained by the Journal. When the Forest Service owned the land prior, it was used as a administrative yard and warehouse space from the 1960s to the late 1990s, after which the agency took the buildings down and sold the land, according to a Forest Service spokesperson.

The land allegedly was used for the school prior to the 1960s. Maps from the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District dating from 1927 outline Albuquerque Indian School property. Included in those property lines is the land where the QuikTrip would be built.

Local historian and retired librarian Joe Sabatini said the plot of land didn't look like a traditional school campus like the northern part of the property did. He said he speculates the land was used for agricultural purposes for the school before the 1960s. Local maps from the 1930s show agricultural land there, and the land was transferred between federal agencies for Forest Service use when subsistence farming declined in the 1960s.

Canfield said the center wants eventually to have all the land that used to be the Albuquerque Indian School. He said the center aims to revitalize the area into a business and cultural corridor "with the values that we have as Native, Pueblo-owned organizations.

"Natives have been involved in this land right here, and right where that is scheduled to be built, for over 100 years," he said.

He included this position in a letter of opposition sent to hearing examiner Lucero in late October, as did the All Pueblo Council of Governors in a separate letter. Canfield said the 19 Pueblo communities in the state have charged the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center with revitalizing the former campus.

"We still have property to develop and take seriously the mandate from our Pueblo communities to take what was the Albuquerque Indian School campus and reclaim it as a beacon for our people to signify resilience, hope and opportunity here in the middle of Albuquerque," he wrote in his letter.

Residents' worries

Over a dozen people, mostly residents, spoke in opposition to the convenience store and gas station during the nearly hour-and-a-half-long public comment period at the Tuesday hearing. They voiced concerns about increased traffic, more crime and negative environmental impacts as well as opposition to more alcohol and nicotine sales in the area.

Around two dozen residents or neighborhood associations also submitted letters to the hearing examiner before Tuesday's hearing. Many residents wrote that traffic is their main concern.

Blanchard said the area already is developed.

"Whatever traffic's coming in there that's going to be off of I-40 is going to get right back on I-40," he said.

Residents also said they're worried that a new gas station and convenience store could interfere with the future Albuquerque Rail Trail, a proposed 7-mile urban pedestrian and cyclist trail connecting areas around Downtown Albuquerque, and make it a more dangerous area for pedestrians and cyclists.

"This cookie-cutter corporate truck stop as planned would be a detriment to the neighborhood. It flies in the face of decades of community advocacy, and efforts to make a walkable, bikeable, safe and vibrant home for our families," said Marit Tulley, representing the Near North Valley Neighborhood Association.

Paul Blanchard's son Bret, who also serves as general counsel and property manager for Mountain Run Partners Ltd. — the listed property owner of the lot on the city application — said the rail trail still has to undergo hearings for its design, so it's premature to make decisions on how the QuikTrip would affect it.

"However, I don't see it being incompatible either," he said.

Garland agreed that the QuikTrip could help the rail trail, proposing that people could stop in to use the restroom or buy water while going along the trail.

"We can actually work with them and make it better, even," she said.

Some residents had concerns that the QuikTrip could increase crime. In letters to the hearing examiner, residents wrote that 24-hour truck stops are associated with higher crime rates.

Garland and Blanchard both argued that the QuikTrip wouldn't be a truck stop but a nicer establishment like a travel center or convenience store. Blanchard asked what crime QuikTrip would bring that other businesses in the area don't.

There are nearly two dozen internal officers that patrol property owned by the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center and Indian Pueblos Marketing Inc. The QuikTrip would rely on local police to arrive, if needed; Garland said QuikTrips have a 24/7 security center that can dispatch law enforcement.

Garland also said QuikTrip did a study and found there would be no negative environmental impact from its proposed Albuquerque center. Multiple people representing local neighborhood associations said that environmental evidence was never presented before Tuesday.

"Much of the information that was provided by Ms. Garland during her presentation a few minutes ago, we've heard for the very first time. And so it's a little bit unfair for us to be able to address their position and their statements," said Doreen McKnight, representing the Wells Park Neighborhood Association.

Garland said QuikTrip feels compatible with this area and would be an asset to the community. She said concerns about heavy vehicle fueling, traffic and pollution can be worked out and alleviated.

"I know there are some people with good concerns," she said. "And we look forward to getting our special exceptions approved, and then we can get really into the details of how this development will be a positive impact and how we will mitigate those concerns."