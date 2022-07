Oxygen

A Virginia man has been accused of sneaking into the home of a married couple he knew and gunning down the husband as the pair slept. Joshua Danehower, 33, is facing charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the brazen killing of non-profit founder Gret Glyer, 32, according to a statement from The City of Fairfax Police. Danehower — who claimed to be the ex-boyfriend of Glyer’s wife Heather — is accused of sneaking into the Glyer fa