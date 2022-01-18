Puerto Rico Bankruptcy Judge Approves Debt Restructuring Plan
(Bloomberg) -- The judge overseeing Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy approved its debt-cutting plan, a decision that puts the island on a path to exiting bankruptcy after hurricanes, political turmoil and the pandemic prolonged the more than four-year process.
U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain released the ruling Tuesday.
Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy, the largest in the $4 trillion municipal-bond market, will reduce $33 billion of debt, including $22 billion of bonds. The restructuring plan is the result of years of negotiations between the commonwealth and its financial oversight board, hedge funds, bond insurers, mutual funds and labor groups. The lengthy process has ballooned the cost of Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy to more than $1 billion.
