Puerto Rico Bankruptcy Judge Set to Approve Modified Debt Plan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michelle Kaske
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The judge overseeing Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy directed the island’s financial oversight board to revise its debt-restructuring deal by Friday and plans to confirm that workout plan soon after.

Most Read from Bloomberg

U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain detailed changes she wants the board to make to the debt adjustment plan and submit the revised version by Friday, 11:59 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time, which is 10:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, according to an order filed late Monday.

It could mean that Puerto Rico’s more than four-year bankruptcy process, the largest ever in the $4 trillion municipal-bond market, may finally begin to wind down this month. Once the board files the revised plan on Friday, Swain would then “promptly” submit her confirmation order approving the debt restructuring plan, according to the judge’s order.

The oversight board is reviewing Swain’s order and intends to file the revised debt plan by Friday, Matthias Rieker, spokesperson for the board, said in a statement Monday following Swain’s order.

“The oversight board welcomes this latest progress towards confirmation of the plan, which would significantly reduce the Puerto Rico government’s total liabilities,” Rieker said in the statement.

The restructuring deal would reduce $33 billion of debt and other obligations, including cutting $22 billion of bonds to $7.4 billion. It would ease Puerto Rico’s annual debt service payments and establish a reserve trust for its broke pension system, which owes current and future retirees an estimated $55 billion.

Swain’s revisions including treating allowed eminent domain claims as secured, rather than unsecured, and that Puerto Rico must pay the full amount of what a court determines is the value of those claims, according to the order.

Swain’s order included a 149-page findings of fact and conclusions of law and a 93-page confirmation order for the plan of adjustment that the court is prepared to file “promptly” once the board submits its revised debt plan.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Las Vegas Sands Cut to Underperform Amid Macau Headwinds. Shares Lose About 5%.

    In a note Monday about casino stocks, BofA Securities observed that for Las Vegas Sands it expects “a continued tough path for Macau amid the 3 C’s risks: COVID, concession and crackdown.”

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Bitcoin Dips Below $40K as ‘Death Cross’ Looms on Price Charts

    The past record of the "Death cross" as an indicator of bitcoin's future price trajectory is mixed – but crypto traders still watch it closely.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Despite the lofty market, I recently bought more shares of this food maker. It is, literally, the only stock that I've been willing to buy.

  • I have $80K in student loan debt from two degrees that I can’t even use. How can I repay these loans?

    Answer: Student loans ideally help lead to work which, in turn, adds up to income to pay back the advance. Here’s what pros say you, and people in a similar situation to you, may want to consider to help alleviate the burden of student loan debt, from loan forgiveness to a change in your repayment structure. “Being unable to use your degrees and being unable to ever work again are two different issues,” says financial and debt resolution attorney Leslie Tayne, founder and managing director of Tayne Law Group.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • You Need to Make This Much Money to Feel Financially Healthy

    By many accounts, the American economy is doing pretty well. The stock market is at an all-time high and unemployment sits at just 3.9%, both numbers that are especially impressive given that we are approaching the third year of the … Continue reading → The post You Need to Make This Much Money to Feel Financially Healthy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here’s the market move Cathie Wood says is ‘ridiculous’ as her flagship fund sputters

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a new video told investors she is sharing their pain, as the flagship ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) has slumped 45% since February. Ford shares have jumped 18% this year, Chrysler owner Stellantis (STLA) has gained 9%, and GM has climbed 6%.

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    In Warren Buffett's 1993 shareholder letter, the legendary value investor cited this quote: "In the short run, the market is a voting machine [...] but in the long run, the market is a weighing machine." In other words, volatility is unavoidable. Given the recent market volatility, I think that quote is particularly timely.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double in 2022 After Being Cut in Half Last Year

    A lot of names you know -- including Zillow (NASDAQ: ZG) (NASDAQ: Z), Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON), and Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) -- took big steps back in 2021. Zillow, Peloton, and Teladoc would have to more than double to get back to where they were at start of last year.

  • Intel names new CFO and lead PC executive, stock gains in late trading

    Intel Corp. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the chip maker poached Micron Technology Inc.'s chief financial officer and named a new executive to lead its core personal-computer group.

  • Binance CEO Zhao Is Worth $96B Excluding Crypto Holdings: Report

    Changpeng "CZ" Zhao is worth an estimated $96 billion, a figure that rivals tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

  • 9 ways Warren Buffett's frugal habits can help you save money just like a billionaire

    The uber-wealthy investor is thrifty with everything from his breakfast to his house.

  • Buy the dip: Wall Street sell-off presents opportunity - JPM

    Marko Kolanovic, chief global markets strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co, believes Wall Street's recent sell-off presents a buying opportunity. Four days after reaching an all-time closing high, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.6%, an inauspicious beginning to a new year fraught with inflation worries, a more hawkish Federal Reserve, and spiking infections of the COVID Omicron variant. But calling the pull-back in risk assets "arguably overdone," Kolanovic believes that going forward, there is "more room for the Fed to surprise on the dovish than hawkish side."

  • India rupee at 2-month closing high; 10-year yield at 2-yr peak

    The Indian rupee on Monday strengthened to its highest level in nearly two months aided by dollar inflows, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield hit fresh two-year highs as it tracked an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields and global crude oil prices. The U.S. 10-year treasury yield rose to a two-year high of 1.808% following a mixed jobs report and as investors start pricing in earlier-than-expected rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

  • Why the Shiba Inu Token Is Sinking

    Amid a broad market sell-off, meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has posted a decline of 7.5% over the past 24 hours, as of 12:30 p.m. ET. Accordingly, it appears that the market-based selling focused on higher-risk tokens such as Shiba Inu is continuing into a new week. Various bullish takes on the potential for this meme token to head for the moon have driven incredible performance for Shiba Inu over the past year.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    In a world of volatility, these foundational companies have had a rough 2021 but also have what it takes to bounce back.

  • As stock market unravels Monday, here’s the level the Nasdaq Composite needs to defend to avoid a correction

    The Nasdaq heads for a fifth straight decline on Monday, with that drop in the technology-laden index putting it in jeopardy of falling into correction.