Puerto Rico braces for catastrophic flooding as Hurricane Fiona slams into island

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of storm surge flooding up to three feet above “normally dry ground” along the eastern and southern coasts of Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona approached the island on Sunday, September 18.The NWS said the center of Hurricane Fiona would approach Puerto Rico during the morning of September 18 and move “near or over” Puerto Rico in the afternoon or evening.According to local news reports, torrential rains and landslides are expected across the island.On September 18, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration in Puerto Rico and ordered federal assistance to supplement local emergency responders.Footage captured by Eileen C. Ortiz shows rain and strong winds whipping through Ponce, Puerto Rico, as the hurricane approached on Sunday. Credit: Eileen C. Ortiz via Storyful