Puerto Rico cracks down on tourists behaving badly as travelers return to island

Syra Ortiz-Blanes
·4 min read

The Puerto Rico Department of Justice has filed felony charges against three tourists, including a woman from Florida, for allegedly not keeping quarantine after swearing they would on a travel declaration form as the island grapples with a wave of tourists behaving badly as visitors begin to return.

It is the first time charges for so-called “ideological falsehoods” have been filed in Puerto Rico for tourists who do not comply with self-isolation, said Jesús Hernández, director of the Office of Investigations at the Puerto Rico Department of Health. Anyone who fills out the Puerto Rico Department of Health travel form and is caught breaking a 14-day quarantine, mandated for individuals who do not offer evidence of a negative COVID-19 test at arrival, can be charged.

If convicted, the crime carries a fixed penalty of three years in jail.

“For our epidemiological system, it is very important to know where that person is,” he said. “Tourists should be extremely clear that the document they are filling out is a document that could result in us having to file criminal charges for lying and not offering correct information.”

The tourists were identified in a Puerto Rico Department of Justice press release as Soneris Serrano Moya of Florida, Talita Saraí Carrillo of Chicago, and Mohamed Hamzah Hizam of New York. In addition to the felony charge, the visitors face two misdemeanors for violating curfew and not wearing a mask. A judge set bail at $10,000 for Serrano and $25,000 for the other two tourists. Serrano and Carrillo were arrested while Hizam’s whereabouts are unknown.

The arrests comes as reports of tourists misbehaving in public and breaking COVID-19 protocols run rampant on local news outlets and social media. Videos and photos have surfaced of visitors gathering in large groups, not wearing masks, fighting in public spaces, and even riding scooters on highways. Police have arrested both locals and tourists for breaking curfew but not for violating quarantine, a new level of enforcement intended to deter travelers from risky behavior that could spread the virus.

Some incidents, many documented through cellphones, have turned violent. In November, an American tourist at the San Juan airport reportedly attacked a National Guard soldier who asked him to put on a mask. A woman in a wheelchair said she made the same request to a separate group of visitors and had an alcoholic drink poured over her head.

Puerto Ricans across public forums and social media have expressed bewilderment and outrage at the recent behavior of some visitors and demanded that the government take action. Many are concerned that tourists will fuel a new uptick in cases in the American territory with fragile infrastructure, where multiple variants of the coronavirus, including the UK and Brazilian strains, have all been recently detected.

Puerto Rico has taken an aggressive stance against the virus compared to many states in the U.S. mainland. When the pandemic began, the archipelago went under a strict months-long lockdown that shuttered all non-essential businesses and imposed a curfew that has still not entirely been lifted.

With spring break travel ramping up, multiple government agencies are collaborating to curb behaviors in tourist zones that could spread the coronavirus.

Over the weekend, the Department of Health shuttered 15 businesses in San Juan for violating COVID-19 norms. Ten others received fines. The Department of Tourism also launched an English-language campaign geared toward tourists, reminding visitors to follow local COVID-19 guidelines.

“Wear a mask or get a $100 fine,” one billboard in San Juan reads.

At a press conference Monday, officials said that that they are looking to pursue “prevention, intervention, and eradication.” Police will strengthen patrol efforts and limit vehicular access at night in areas popular with tourists around the San Juan metropolitan region. Authorities issued at least 110 fines for improper mask use between Thursday and Sunday, the force’s commissioner said.

“Anyone who does not respect the laws and executive orders should know that they are exposed, not only to considerable fines but to be thrown into prison. Puerto Rico is a great vacation destination, but it is also a place of law and order,” said Secretary of Justice Domingo Emanuelli in a press release announcing the charges. “Our residents deserve security and peace of mind and our team of prosecutors will work to ensure it.”

Recommended Stories

  • Florida spring breakers 'have forgotten that there's a pandemic,' Miami Beach mayor says

    Miami Beach is facing an influx of spring breakers as much of the country remains under restrictions because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Israeli PM avoided Saudi airspace because of Houthi missiles

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was deterred from flying to the United Arab Emirates through Saudi Arabian airspace last week because of the threat of missile fire from Iranian proxies in Yemen. Netanyahu, whose comments came Saturday, had called off a visit to the Emirates last week over a spat with neighboring Jordan, which had temporarily closed its airspace to the Israeli prime minister's flight.

  • Radio host Craig Carton fraud victim complains to judge

    The successful revival of sports radio personality Craig Carton's career just months after being released from prison has not gone unnoticed by at least one victim of his multimillion-dollar fraud. Dukal Corp. and its owner, Gerard LoDuka, has written to his sentencing judge to ask that a restitution order be rewritten to reflect “what is almost surely an extremely lucrative job.” The letter, dated Friday and entered into the court record on Monday, noted that Carton returned to the airwaves in November in a prime afternoon slot on WFAN that has “achieved dramatic ratings success” and he was reportedly being considered as a daily morning host on an MLB Network show.

  • Texas congressional candidate Michael Wood on the future of the Republican Party

    On May 1, voters in Texas' 6th Congressional District will head to the polls to pick a replacement for Republican Congressman Ron Wright, who died in February after contracting COVID-19. Michael Wood, a Republican running for Wright's seat, spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about the pandemic, the future of the GOP and the influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

  • McCarthy calls migrant surge 'Biden border crisis'

    "This crisis is created by the presidential policies of this new administration," said McCarthy after touring immigration facilities in El Paso, Texas."There's no other way to claim it than a Biden border crisis," he added.

  • Biden Orders FEMA to Prepare to House Child Migrants

    The Biden administration ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to prepare to house child migrants amid an influx of unaccompanied minors entering the U.S. via the southern border. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas ordered FEMA to shelter migrant children over the next 90 days, in response to a backlog of children currently being held in Border Patrol facilities. “I am incredibly proud of the agents of the Border Patrol, who have been working around the clock in difficult circumstances to take care of children temporarily in our care. Yet, as I have said many times, a Border Patrol facility is no place for a child,” Mayorkas said in a statement. Border Patrol agents detained 9,487 unaccompanied minors in February, up 171 percent from the same month in 2020. The Biden administration is attempting to transfer as many migrant children as possible to facilities run by the Department of Health and Human Services, which will coordinate its operations with FEMA. The Department of Homeland Security is reportedly expecting a record 117,000 child migrants to attempt to cross into the U.S. in 2021. After a Biden administration delegation visited the southern border last week, Representative Henry Cuellar (D., Texas), whose district sits on the U.S.-Mexico border, blasted the administration’s response. “Any president should come down [and] really spend time with border communities,” Cuellar told Fox News on Friday. “You know, the president sent a delegation and a bunch of folks from the White House. They didn’t talk to anybody, not even members of Congress down here.”

  • 'Electoral autocracy': The downgrading of India's democracy

    Three different reports have downgraded India's democracy recently - and the government is not happy.

  • Report: Vikings have shown interest in Saints DE Trey Hendrickson

    Do you want the Minnesota Vikings to sign New Orleans Saints DE Trey Hendrickson in 2021 free agency?

  • Syrian family sifts through old ammunition for a living

    In a scrapyard in northwest Syria, nine-year-old Malik lifts and drops neutralised mortar shells into a neat pile to help his family eke out a living after fleeing war. The junkyard their family runs has become a harbour for ammunition left behind by endless rounds of fighting in the region between regime forces and their jihadist-led rebel opponents.

  • Pastors are leaving their congregations after losing their churchgoers to QAnon

    Hundreds of pastors are decrying Christian nationalism as churchgoers adopt conspiracy theories. Insider talked to two pastors who tried to fight it.

  • A crushing hit, a lineup change and another comeback: Panthers win again to move into 1st

    The Florida Panthers were searching for something — anything — to push through one of their becoming-too-frequent first half doldrums Saturday. The Chicago Blackhawks were doubling their shot total and leading early in the second, and the Panthers needed to find some fix after the Blackhawks scored in the first 30 seconds of the period.

  • ‘Thank you’: Hamidou Diallo posts goodbye message to OKC Thunder, fans

    Hamidou Diallo, traded to the Detroit Pistons, posted a message thanking the OKC Thunder and fans. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Darius Bazley quickly responded to the post.

  • Final 3 SC law officers snared by FBI in Mexican cartel sting sentenced to prison

    The Orangeburg law officers believed they had connected with a Mexican cartel that would pay them bribes, but it was the FBI in a sting called “Operation Iceberg.”

  • Dozens killed in deadliest day of anti-coup protests in Myanmar

    Sunday was the deadliest day yet in the pro-democracy protests against the recent military coup in Myanmar. Security forces used tear gas on protesters before firing at them. CBS News Asia correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports.

  • Virus-hit airline Virgin Atlantic lands extra finance

    Virgin Atlantic, one of many airlines hit hard by coronavirus fallout, has won a further financial boost from shareholders as it prepares to resume passenger flights.

  • U.K. Minister Demands Culture Change After Everard Death

    (Bloomberg) -- Britons must take responsibility to educate boys about their behavior and attitudes toward girls, in order to create a more equal society in the wake of the death of Sarah Everard, the U.K. home secretary said.Priti Patel told Parliament on Monday that while legislation to keep women safe remained important, “cultural and behavioral aspects” must also change.Her comments came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave his backing to the country’s most senior police chief, who faced calls to quit after a vigil in memory of Everard resulted in police officers handcuffing and removing a number of women from the scene.The death of Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, has dominated British news coverage in recent days and fueled debate over the safety of women. Everard disappeared on March 3 after walking through a park at night in south London. An off-duty police officer has been charged with her abduction and murder.Public anger over the case was amplified by images of male officers pinning down female demonstrators at the vigil on Saturday evening. Speaking in Parliament, Patel said an independent inquiry will be launched to examine the police actions.Patel said that as a “mother bringing up a young son” she knows it is “absolutely vital” to underline how women and girls should be treated with respect and as equals. “There is so much more work to do, legislation can only go so far,” the minister added.Men and BoysFormer prime minister Theresa May also said laws would not be enough to “eradicate violence against women”. She told members of Parliament it is important to teach “young men and boys about respect for women and what is and what isn’t acceptable in a relationship”.Earlier on Monday, Johnson said he had full confidence in Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, despite controversy over police tactics at the vigil.Johnson said the “fundamental issue” for government and society was that “women in particular must feel that when they make serious complaints about violence, about assault, that they are properly heard”, adding: “We are going to make sure that that happens.”Patel said a government survey on violence against women and girls had received 78,000 responses between 6pm Friday -- when it was reopened in the wake of the “outpouring of grief” over Everard’s death -- and 11am Monday, a figure she said was “completely unprecedented”.“What has happened has reminded women everywhere of the steps we take each day to keep ourselves safe,” Patel said.But the opposition Labour Party said the government was failing to address violence against women and girls. “It is a chronic failure from this government -- and meetings and reopening surveys alone are nowhere near enough,” Labour’s home affairs spokesman Nick Thomas-Symonds said. Johnson earlier defended new policing legislation being debated in Parliament on Monday and Tuesday after claims from Labour that it doesn’t go far enough in protecting women.(Updates with reaction from Labour in paragraph 12)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • March Madness: Here's what to know about every team in the South region

    Baylor is one of the best offensive teams in the country. Will we get a Baylor vs. Gonzaga matchup in the Final Four?

  • 'Very young, very scared': Migrant children languish in US custody, lawyers say

    As the number of unaccompanied minors at the southern border keeps growing, legal advocates checking on conditions for migrant children held in U.S. custody report many are afraid, unable to contact family members and have limited access to the outdoors. "What we saw this time was a lot of very young, very scared children," Leecia Welch, Senior Director of Child Welfare at the National Center for Youth Law, told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Cecelia Vega. The children, some as young as one-year-old, were held in a large, crowded tent partitioned by clear plastic, the lawyers said.

  • In Puerto Rican island of Vieques, COVID-19 vaccine brings relief — and anger

    At the María Simmons school, hundreds lined up on a recent morning to receive their COVID-19 shots in Vieques, an island off Puerto Rico’s eastern shores. Classrooms were outfitted with injection stations. Posters reminding those in line to stay six feet apart were stapled on the trunks of lush trees in a grassy courtyard.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Relationship Is 'Hanging by a Thread' After Breakup Reports

    "Jennifer is giving herself time to think about their future."