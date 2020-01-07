Puerto Rico earthquakes destroy tourist landmarks Punta Ventana and Ruinas del Fara

Corrections & clarifications: An earlier version of this story included incorrect information about which Puerto Rico landmarks were damaged; they were Punta Ventana in Guayanilla and Ruinas del Faro in Borinquen.

A popular tourist landmark in Puerto Rico, Punta Ventana, was destroyed in the Puerto Rico earthquakes Monday.

Additionally, the Puerto Rico Tourism Company confirmed in a statement to USA TODAY that Ruinas del Faro, also suffered irreparable damage.

A 5.8-magnitude quake hit the Caribbean island before dawn Monday, unleashing small landslides, causing power outages and severely cracking homes. It was one of the strongest quakes yet to hit the U.S. territory, which has been hit by temblors for the past week.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The tourism company said no damage was reported in most other regions of the island.

The head of the organization encourages tourists and locals to stay calm and review their action plans in case of emergencies.

The beachside rock formation was located in the town of Guayanilla and was aptly named Punta Ventana (or "Window Point") as it resembled a stone window that looked out to a beautiful view of the ocean behind it.

This combo of two photos shows "Punta Ventana," or Window Point, in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico on Jan. 27, 2019, top, before it fell, and after it fell on Jan. 6, 2020 due to an earthquake. (Edgar Gracia Portello via AP, top, and AP Photo by Jorge A Ramirez Portela, bottom) ORG XMIT: XPR101 More

According to The New York Times, Mayor Nelson Torres Yordán said "it finally fell" on Monday after the formation started to look vulnerable when smaller temblors began hitting the area a week earlier.

Denniza Colon, a 22-year-old resident of Guayanilla, told the Miami Herald that she was shocked when she saw the arch had vanished.

“This is really sad,” she told the outlet in a telephone interview. “It was one of the biggest tourism draws of Guayanilla.”

A tourism draw, indeed. Some of the over 16,000 Instagram results for the hashtag #Guayanilla feature shots of Punta Ventana.

Side-by-side images of the destruction are also being shared around social media, though USA TODAY was unable to verify the photos' authenticity.

User @savingpuertorico shared a post along with the caption: "One of Puerto Rico’s iconic natural wonders — a soaring stone arch along the southern coast known as Punta Ventana or Window Point — collapsed early Monday"

Contributing: Danico Coto, The Associated Press

