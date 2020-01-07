Puerto Rico hit by 6.4 magnitude earthquake

Puerto Rico's string of tremors continued Tuesday morning as another earthquake knocked out power and left at least one person dead.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Puerto Rico early on Tuesday, with the quake centered off the island's southern coast, CNN reports. At least one person, a 73-year-old man, was killed, while at least eight have been injured, The Associated Press reports.

This comes one day after Puerto Rico was struck by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake, which followed several quakes ranging from 4.7 to 5.1 in magnitude rocking the island since Dec. 28. A 6.0 aftershock followed Tuesday's earthquake about three hours later, per the AP.

Although a tsunami watch was issued by local authorities on Tuesday, it was subsequently canceled, and the United States National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat, The New York Times reports. Víctor Huérfano, director of Puerto Rico's Seismic Network, told the AP this is expected to be "the largest quake for now."

More stories from theweek.com

America is guilty of everything we accuse Iran of doing

Netanyahu publicly praised Trump's 'decisive' strike on Iran's Soleimani. In private, not so much.

Sen. Rand Paul says fellow Republicans are acting like 'grade-school children' on Iran

