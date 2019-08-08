WASHINGTON – Puerto Rico Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez was sworn in as governor Wednesday after the island's Supreme Court earlier in the day overturned the swearing-in of Pedro Pierluisi last Friday.

Pierluisi was sworn in after former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló resigned due to massive protests from Puerto Ricans frustrated with corruption, mismanagement and a leaked obscenity-laced chat in which Rosselló and 11 other men made fun of women, gay people and Hurricane Maria victims.

Rosselló, before stepping down, appointed Pierluisi secretary of state while legislators were in recess. Although Puerto Rico's House approved his nomination, the Senate did not. Secretary of State would be the next person in line to become governor.

Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez is sworn in as governor of Puerto Rico by Supreme Court Justice Maite Oronoz, in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Aug. 7, 2019. More

The Senate sued and argued that it need to approve Rosselló's appointment. The Puerto Rico Supreme Court ruled in the favor of the Senate. The Justice Secretary was next in line to be sworn in.

Vázquez had previously said she had "no interest" in becoming governor.

However in a statement Wednesday, Vázquez said she would step up as governor.

“Puerto Rico needs assurance and stability," she said. "Our actions will be aimed toward that end and it will always come first."

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puerto Rico Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez sworn in as governor