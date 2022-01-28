Puerto Rico: Makeshift boat with suspected migrants capsizes

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard aircrews and local emergency authorities were searching for anyone in the water after a makeshift boat carrying suspected migrants capsized off a beach in Puerto Rico, officials said Friday.

The search operation began after a 911 call early Friday that reported a possible overturned vessel off Shacks Beach in Isabela, in what appeared to be an attempt to smuggle people onto the island.

Border Patrol authorities detained 12 people from the boat, and their nationalities were being determined. Initial statements from survivors indicate there were 27 people on the vessel before it capsized, according to the Coast Guard.

Separately, a Coast Guard cutter repatriated 94 Dominicans to the Dominican Republic on Thursday, following the interdiction of two other smuggling vessels near Puerto Rico.

