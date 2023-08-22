Puerto Rico police investigate deaths of 35 cats at horse racing complex

Associated Press
·1 min read
0

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico are investigating the deaths of 35 cats at a horse racing facility, police said Tuesday.

A security guard making the rounds at the Camarero Hippodrome in the northern town of Canovanas found the dead cats and called police, authorities said in a statement. A message left at the track complex was not immediately returned.

A necropsy was underway on one of the cats to determine what killed the animals, police said, adding that poison was suspected.

Puerto Rico approved a law in 2008 to prosecute animal cruelty. The law was signed in the U.S. territory a year after animal control workers seized dozens of dogs and cats from a public housing project in northern Puerto Rico and threw them over a bridge.

Witnesses said at the time that many of the discarded animals were dead but some were still alive when they were tossed.

Recommended Stories

  • Grieving widow sues Tesla over deadly Model 3 crash and explosion

    A grieving widow is suing Tesla after her husband's 2020 Model 3 crashed and exploded, causing a fire that resulted in his death. The plaintiff, Jiyoung Yoon, claims Tesla played a role in designing, manufacturing, distributing and selling her husband's car in its "defective and unreasonably dangerous condition," which ultimately caused his death, according to a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York. Jyung Woo Hahn, 46, was driving his Tesla on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County, New York, on March 12, 2022 when the vehicle malfunctioned and collided with a tree and immediately burst into flames.

  • Stocks mixed, 10-year yield sits near 16-year high: Stock market news today

    Stocks opened higher on Tuesday after a tech rally on Monday reversed some of the lackadaisical trading we've seen so far in August.

  • PGA Tour: Monahan offers optimism, few specifics on PIF agreement status

    PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is confident a deal will get done with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, but offered little in the way of concrete detail.

  • Fintech startup Ramp raises $300M at a 28% lower valuation of $5.8B

    Fintech startup Ramp has raised $300 million in a funding round co-led by existing backer Thrive Capital and new investor Sands Capital at a post-money valuation of $5.8 billion. The Information reported last week that spend management company Ramp was raising “several hundred million dollars” at a $5.5 billion valuation. Ramp last raised in March 2022 – raising $200 million in equity funding at an $8.1 billion valuation.

  • TikTok now lets brands buy ads that appear in the app's search results

    TikTok announced today it's adding a new place for advertisers to reach its audience: within the search results page. The new ad buying type dubbed the "Search Ads Toggle" will allow advertisers to target the platform's users who are specifically seeking to learn more about new products or brands by typing queries into the app's search box. This is TikTok's first ad placement that lets brands target users engaged with searches related to the brand's business.

  • Thinking about buying wool dryer balls? These wildly popular doodads are down to $3 a pop

    A long-lasting, eco-friendly option that softens clothes naturally? No wonder these have 52,000+ supporters.

  • The most popular undies at Amazon are down to under $2 each: 'Comfiest I've ever had'

    More than 107,000 shoppers have given these bestsellers a flawless five-star rating. Score them for up to 40% off!

  • UFC betting: Will Erin Blanchfield's ascension continue in tough fight against Taila Santos?

    Should we bet on Blanchfield to continue her rapid trajectory toward a title shot? Or is the market now overrating her against the one of the division’s best?

  • More complaints prompt NHTSA probe of Ford 2022 Mach-E recall

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday it is investigating whether Ford's 2022 recall of nearly 49,000 Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles sufficiently addressed issues and whether more vehicles should be included in the recall. Ford recalled 48,924 of its 2021 and 2022 Mach-Es in June 2022 after concerns that high-voltage battery main contactors may overheat from DC fast-charging and repeated wide-open pedal events. At the time, Ford issued a free on-board software update to fix the issue, and then a technical service bulletin to replace the high-voltage battery junction box on recalled vehicles.

  • 'NBA 2K24' introduces a LeBron era and more updates

    It will be available for the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

  • Michigan self-imposes 3-game suspension for Jim Harbaugh amid NCAA investigation

    The punishment revolves around what the NCAA deemed to be false statements amid an investigation into alleged recruiting violations.

  • Dick's Sporting Goods stock tanks as retail thieves snatch profits

    Retail crime weighed on Dick's Sporting Goods profits in the second quarter and has the retailer lowering its outlook for the full-year.

  • Netflix announces interactive story game for ‘Love is Blind’ fans

    Netflix just announced a new mobile game that many “Love is Blind” fans will want to know about. Netflix Stories is an upcoming interactive fiction story game designed to let viewers experience the worlds and characters from popular Netflix films and series. The first game launching on the app is Netflix Stories: Love is Blind, which is meant to give players an idea of what it’s like to be wrapped up in a social experiment where singles try to find love before seeing what the other person looks like.

  • NVIDIA's DLSS 3.5 makes ray traced games look better with AI

    NVIDIA's DLSS 3.5 will make ray traced gamers look better

  • Mucker Capital backs ScribeUp’s ‘fully-automated’ approach to managing subscriptions

    Most of our product subscriptions sit passively in the background and keep sending us things until we don’t want them anymore. Enter ScribeUp, a free subscription management company that is taking a proactive approach to that problem so that users aren’t charged for an unwanted subscription. CEO Jordan Mackler, who started the company in 2020 with Yohei Oka, told TechCrunch that they saw legacy solutions in two buckets: one that allowed users to find and cancel their subscriptions in an automated way, or two, provided users with the ability to proactively, but manually, manage subscription bills as they come in.

  • Moniepoint cleared to acquire Kenyan fintech Kopo Kopo

    The competition regulator in Kenya has given Moniepoint Inc. the green light to acquire Kopo Kopo, a Kenya-based company offering payments services and credit to businesses. Following the approval by Competition Authority of Kenya (CA), Moniepoint (formerly TeamApt) will expand its services to Kenya continuing its growth plans across the continent. Moniepoint Inc, which runs one of the largest business payments and banking platforms in Nigeria, is said to be keen on expanding to new markets that have a mature banking or payments infrastructure.

  • Cerby lands $17M to manage access to 'nonstandard' enterprise apps

    Bel Lepe, a former Google software engineer, tells me that it always seemed risky to him that there were apps business users needed and used, but that IT and security teams were unwilling to approve them because of their lack of support for identity standards. "Security tools have traditionally been built with only security and IT users in mind, but many apps that businesses depend on don’t support security standards," Lepe said in an email interview. Lepe tried to simply live with the problem as his career took him through various startups and organizations.

  • The stock market has a 'real' problem: Morning Brief

    The stock market has been pressured by the bond market of late. And an oft-overlooked part of the Treasury market could be fueling the move.

  • Former Houston, Arkansas basketball player Reggie Chaney reportedly dies at 23

    Chaney played on Houston's 2021 Final Four team and earned AAC Sixth Man of the Year honors as a senior.

  • If you’re into crime dramas, you’ll love playing this new murder mystery game at home

    You could use it to host your own murder mystery party.