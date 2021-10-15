Puerto Rico ponders race amid surprising Census results

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2021 file photo, a wooden Puerto Rican flag is displayed on the dock of the Condado lagoon in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The number of people in Puerto Rico who identified as “white” in the 2020 Census plummeted almost 80%, sparking a conversation about identity on an island breaking away from a past where race was not tracked and seldom debated in public. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DÁNICA COTO
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The number of people in Puerto Rico who identified as “white” in the most recent census plummeted almost 80%, sparking a conversation about identity on an island breaking away from a past where race was not tracked and seldom debated in public.

The drastic drop surprised many, and theories abound as the U.S. territory's 3.3 million people begin to reckon with racial identity.

“Puerto Ricans themselves are understanding their whiteness comes with an asterisk,” said Yarimar Bonilla, a political anthropologist and director of the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College in New York. “They know they’re not white by U.S. standards, but they’re not Black by Puerto Rico standards.”

Nearly 50% of those represented in the 2020 census — 1.6 million of 3.29 million — identified with “two races or more,” a jump from 3% — or some 122,200 of 3.72 million — who chose that option in the 2000 census. Most of them selected “white and some other race.”

Meanwhile, more than 838,000 people identified as “some other race alone,” a nearly 190% jump compared with some 289,900 people a decade ago, although Bonilla said Census Bureau officials have yet to release what races they chose. Experts believe people likely wrote “Puerto Rican,” “Hispanic” or “Latino,” even though federal policy defines those categories as ethnicity, not race.

Among those who changed their response to race was 45-year-old Tamara Texidor, who selected “other” in 2010 and this time opted to identify herself as “Afrodescendent.” She said she made the decision after talking to her brother, who was a census worker and told her how people he encountered when he went house to house often had trouble with the question about race.

Texidor began reflecting about her ancestry and wanted to honor it since she descended from slaves on her father’s side.

“I’m not going to select ‘other,’” she recalled thinking when filling out the census. “I feel I am something.”

Experts are still debating what sparked the significant changes in the 2020 census. Some believe several factors are at play, including tweaks in wording and a change in how the Census Bureau processes and codes responses.

Bonilla also thinks a growing awareness of racial identity in Puerto Rico played a part, saying that “extra intense racialization” in the past decade might have contributed. She and other anthropologists argue that change stemmed from anger over what many consider a botched federal response to a U.S. territory struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria and a crippling economic crisis.

“They’ve finally understood that they’re treated like second-class citizens,” Bárbara Abadía-Rexach, a sociocultural anthropologist, said of Puerto Ricans.

Another critical change in the 2020 census was that only a little over 228,700 identified solely as Black or African American, a nearly 50% drop compared with more than 461,000 who did so a decade ago. The decline occurred even as grass-roots organizations in Puerto Rico launched campaigns to urge people to embrace their African heritage and raised awareness about racial disparities, although they said they were encouraged by the increase in the “two or more races” category.

Bonilla noted Puerto Rico currently has no reliable data to determine whether such disparities have occurred during the pandemic, noting that there is no racial data on coronavirus testing, hospitalizations or fatalities.

The island’s government also does not collect racial data on populations, including those who are homeless or incarcerated, Abadía-Rexach added.

“The denial of the existence of racism renders invisible, criminalizes and dehumanizes many Black people in Puerto Rico,” she said.

The lack of such data could be rooted in Puerto Rico’s history. From 1960 to 2000, the island conducted its own census and never asked about race.

“We were supposed to be all mixed and all equal, and race was supposed to be an American thing,” Bonilla said.

Some argued at the time that Puerto Rico should be tracking racial data while others viewed it as a divisive move that would impose or harden racial differences, a view largely embraced in France, which does not collect official data on race or ethnicity.

For Isar Godreau, an anthropologist and professor at the University of Puerto Rico, that type of data is crucial.

“Skin color is an important marker that makes people vulnerable to more or less racial discrimination,” she said.

The data helps people fight for racial justice and determines the allocation of resources, Godreau said.

The major shift in the 2020 census — especially how only 560,592 people identified as white versus more than 2.8 million in 2010 — comes amid a growing interest in racial identity in Puerto Rico, where even recent surveys about race prompted responses ranging from “members of the human race” to “normal” to “I get along with everyone.” Informally, people on the island use a wide range of words to describe someone’s skin color, including “coffee with milk.”

That interest is fueled largely by a younger generation: They have signed up for classes of bomba and plena — centuries-old, percussion-powered musical traditions — as well as workshops on how to make or wear headwraps.

More hair salons are specializing in curly hair, eschewing the blow-dried results that long dominated professional settings in the island. Some legislators have submitted a bill that cites the results of the 2020 census and that if approved would make it illegal to discriminate against someone based on their hair style. Several U.S. states already have similar laws.

As debate continues on what sparked so many changes in the 2020 census, Bonilla said an important question is what the 2030 census results will look like. “Will we see an intensification of this pattern, or will 2020 have been kind of a blip moment?”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hispanic Heritage: Puerto Rican scientist takes a bite out of cavities

    A Puerto Rican dentist was the first to find conclusive evidence of how bacteria cause dental cavities and tooth decay, identifying which types of Lactobacillus were responsible.Why it matters: The discovery by odontologist and U.S. Army Major Fernando Rodríguez Vargas helped identify how mouth hygiene and diet can influence the “periodic fluctuations” of the caries-causing Lactobacillus bacteria.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • City to close part of MacArthur Park, remove homeless

    A section of MacArthur Park will be closed starting Friday for renovations - and that means the homeless have to leave.

  • Pollster says de Blasio not yet 'serious' enough to be included in NY gov poll

    One of the nation’s most prominent public opinion pollsters says that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s gubernatorial hopes aren’t serious enough to include on their 2022 New York governor race shortlist.

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, accused of attempting to overturn 2020 election

    Clark has emerged as a central figure in Donald Trump's efforts to deny President Joe Biden's election. The panel is investigating the Capitol riot.

  • Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark subpoenaed by Capitol riot investigators, profile scrubbed from firm website

    Capitol riot investigators subpoenaed a former Trump Justice Department official involved in questioning the results of the 2020 election.

  • A meteorite landed inches away from a woman's pillow as she slept

    "The next thing was just a huge explosion and debris all over my face," Hamilton told CBC. "I didn't know what else to do, so I called 911."

  • GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Bartos touts war chest against Trump-backed opponent Parnell

    Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat will be open in 2022 after the retirement of Sen. Pat Toomey.

  • LA clears another park encampment in battle over worsening housing crisis

    Unhoused residents fear they’ll end up back on the street after MacArthur Park closure: ‘This won’t solve the problem’ A unhoused person sleeps at MacArthur Park in Los Angeles in 2020. Photograph: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images Los Angeles officials are shutting down a large public park in an effort to remove homeless encampments from the area, reigniting bitter conflicts about the city’s worsening housing crisis. MacArthur Park, in the city’s Westlake neighborhood, is one of many public spaces

  • Mayor Lori Lightfoot spars with City Council’s Latino Caucus as budget vote looms, sources say

    Mayor Lori Lightfoot met with the City Council’s Latino caucus this week to discuss her 2022 budget proposal and hear their concerns as she works to whip up support for her spending plan. But the meeting ended after a contentious exchange between aldermen and the mayor over her track record hiring Latinos, sources told the Tribune. Northwest Side Ald. Felix Cardona asked the mayor a question ...

  • Marijuana edibles found in Lexington Co. elementary teacher’s class lands her in SC jail

    A child allegedly found some of the edibles in the teacher’s candy reward box, the sheriff’s office said.

  • Hungarians to pick Orban's 2022 contender in tight opposition primary

    Hungarians will choose between leftist European lawmaker Klara Dobrev and conservative "outsider" Peter Marki-Zay in a primary this weekend to lead an unprecedented joint opposition bid to oust Prime Minister Viktor Orban in 2022 elections. The tight race between Dobrev, a 49-year-old lawyer and economist, whose candidacy would raise the prospect of Hungary's first female prime minister, and Marki-Zay, a small-town mayor with no party affiliation, has mobilised hundreds of thousands of voters tired of Orban's nationalist government which has been in power since 2010. Orban will, for the first time, face a united front of diverse opposition parties in 2022 that includes the Democratic Coalition, the Socialists, liberals and the formerly far-right - and now centre-right - Jobbik.

  • This 1 Decision Will Shrink Your Social Security Checks By 30%

    During retirement, it's crucial to make sure you have enough income to support yourself once you're no longer earning a paycheck. For most people, Social Security will play a crucial role in providing that support. If you're turning 62 next year, you'll become eligible to claim Social Security retirement benefits for the first time.

  • Meteorite crashes through roof of Canada woman’s home and on to bed

    ‘I’ve never been so scared in my life,’ says Ruth Hamilton after meteorite shower above a western Canadian region A fragment from a meteorite is seen in an undated photo issued by the Natural History Museum. Photograph: Trustees of the Natural History Museum/PA A woman in Canada awoke in shock earlier this week when a rock crashed through the ceiling of her home and landed on her bed, narrowly missing her but spraying grit and other debris on her face, as her dog barked frantically. Police were

  • Former Sandista leader's political novel is banned by the government he helped forge

    Nicaraguan writer Sergio Ramírez, a former Sandinista leader, takes on Pres. Daniel Ortega's repressive government in his novel, "Tongolele no sabía bailar."

  • White's Bakery In Brockton To Pay Restitution For Alleged 'Racially Hostile' Working Environment

    White’s Bakery in Brockton will pay fines and restitution after allegations that a mixed-race employee was “repeatedly exposed” to racial slurs on the job.

  • Interview: Recently imprisoned Venezuelan opposition leader on the path forward with Maduro

    Venezuelan opposition leader Freddy Guevara has lost his freedom twice at the hands of Nicolás Maduro’s regime, but he now sees a "window of opportunity" to bring about free and fair elections.Why it matters: Guevara and other opposition delegates have been holding negotiations in Mexico with officials from Maduro's government since September. The opposition is pressing for free presidential elections, while Maduro’s side wants sanctions relief and access to Venezuelan assets overseas.Get market

  • 'Caviar Cabinet': Peru's Marxist ruling party breaks with president

    Peru's ruling Marxist party said on Thursday that the government of President Pedro Castillo has swerved towards the right and that it would withhold support for what it called a "caviar cabinet" in the opposition-dominated Congress. Castillo, an elementary school teacher who won a shock election earlier this year running for the Peru Libre party, reshuffled his cabinet last week, replacing his far-left prime minister and other ministers with more moderate officials. The shift towards the center has bolstered Peru's financial markets but created a rift with the hard-core wing of his socialist party, foreshadowing a more hostile political arena ahead for Castillo who rode to power pledging major reforms.

  • France's Le Pen says she will take down wind turbines if elected

    French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said on Thursday she would end all subsidies for renewable energy and take down France's wind turbines if she is elected next year. Le Pen, who will be the candidate of the Rassemblement National party in the April vote, made it to the second round of the 2017 election, and is expected to do so again, although some recent polls have shown that right-wing talk-show star Eric Zemmour could best her if he decides to run. Environment Minister Barbara Pompili dismissed Le Pen's statement on Twitter.

  • Indian man gets life sentence for killing his wife with a cobra

    A man in India has been handed a double life sentence for murdering his wife with an unorthodox weapon: a highly venomous cobra.

  • US rejoining UN Human Rights Council

    The United States has won a seat on the U.N. Human Rights Council that former president Donald Trump denounced and quit, joining 17 other nations elected in uncontested votes Thursday. (Oct. 14)