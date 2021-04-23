Puerto Rico Debt Crunch Eases as U.S. Aid Lifts Surplus

Michelle Kaske
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Puerto Rico is expected to post a cumulative budget surplus of $15.2 billion through 2035 as $123.5 billion of federal disaster funds and coronavirus relief money helps boost the local economy, according to the commonwealth’s latest fiscal plan.

That surplus is crucial because the island’s financial oversight board anticipates using the money to cover Puerto Rico’s debt-service costs. The commonwealth would begin to repay principal and interest on its bonds as soon as January 2022 if it’s able to restructure its debt this year as part of its bankruptcy, according to the plan posted on its website.

While the estimate pushes out anticipated deficits by four years to fiscal 2036, Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi and the island’s legislature will need to implement structural reforms to realize the surpluses and continue economic growth after the federal cash runs out, Natalie Jaresko, the board’s executive director, said Friday during a meeting where the panel voted unanimously to approve the fiscal plan.

“We have a unique opportunity, given by significant federal funds, given by the fact that we will be getting out of bankruptcy,” Jaresko said during the meeting. “And we can take not small steps, but big steps to get over the finish line and that finish line is a better life for Puerto Ricans right here in Puerto Rico.”

The multi-year proposal serves as a framework for Puerto Rico’s yearly operating budgets.

Tentative Deal

The release comes as the board has reached tentative deals with bond insurers and rival bondholder groups that would slash $18.8 billion of debt tied to the central government by 61% to $7.4 billion. Those agreements may allow the commonwealth to resolve its bankruptcy this year.

Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy started in May 2017, when it sought to restructure most of the $74 billion of debt the commonwealth and its agencies owed at that time. Puerto Rico will pay an estimated $1.6 billion in professional fees and expenses from fiscal 2018 through fiscal 2026 to restructure its obligations, according to the fiscal plan.

The projected $15.2 billion surplus is for fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2035, the last year before deficits are set to return. That’s a boost from May 2020, when the board approved a fiscal plan reflecting the pandemic’s harm to the island’s economy and included a $5.8 billion surplus from fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2031, with deficits beginning in fiscal 2032.

Still, the $15.2 billion cushion is smaller than the board’s pre-pandemic estimate of an $18.4 billion surplus from fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2037.

If island lawmakers fail to implement structural reforms such as increasing workforce participation and making it easier to do business, the commonwealth would have a budget deficit as soon as fiscal 2023, according to the fiscal plan.

Goes Away

“In the next couple of years if these structural reforms aren’t implemented, once this federal money goes away, the commonwealth is going to have some serious financial problems,” said board member John Nixon, who served as Michigan’s budget director from 2011 through 2014.

The island’s economy is expected to increase this year by 1%, up from an earlier estimate of .5%. It’s projected to then grow in the next four years by a combined 1.4%, compared with an earlier forecast of a 3% contraction during that time.

For long-term growth, the fiscal plan includes labor and welfare reforms to boost workforce participation, improvements to K-12 education, reducing hurdles for starting and sustaining a business, and making electricity on the island more reliant and affordable.

If enacted, those changes could increase revenue by nearly $31 billion from fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2051, according to the plan.

(Updates with board vote in the third paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett could teach traders in dogecoin, GameStop and other hot trends a few things about ‘Mr. Market’

    LAWRENCE A. CUNNINGHAM'S QUALITY INVESTING As the old joke goes, St. Peter had some bad news for an oil prospector who appeared at the pearly gates of heaven: “You’re qualified for admission,” said St.

  • UK Vaccination Studies Show 65% Drop In COVID-19 Infections After Single Dose Of Pfizer Or AstraZeneca Jab: Reports

    Scientists at Oxford University have released more data confirming that COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) significantly cut the risk of infection after a single dose. The data come from two studies that are part of the COVID-19 Infection Survey, a collaboration between Oxford University, the government’s health department, and the Office of National Statistics. In studies, published researchers said there was no apparent difference in the vaccines’ ability to reduce COVID-19 infection rates. The research has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal, but it is based on data from nose and throat swabs taken from more than 370,000 participants in England and Wales between December 2020 and April 2021. It was observed that three weeks after people who received a single dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccine, the rates of all COVID-19 infections fell by 65%. The reduction was bigger after a second dose, and the vaccines appeared to protect against the variant first identified in the U.K. The vaccines were more effective against symptomatic than asymptomatic infections, reducing rates by 72% and 57%, respectively, compared with the unvaccinated population. The second study compared how antibody concentrations changed after a single dose of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine or after two doses of the Pfizer vaccine among 45,965 people in the survey. Two Pfizer doses achieved high antibody responses across all ages, particularly increasing seroconversion in older people, to levels similar to those achieved after prior infection followed by a single dose. Antibody concentrations rose more slowly and to a lower level with a single dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine than Pfizer’s. However, they dropped more quickly after a single Pfizer dose, reaching similar levels to those with a single dose of AstraZeneca, particularly among people at older ages. Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.26% at $38.74, BNTX stock is up 1.66% at $171.75, while AZN shares are down 0.1% at $52.66 in premarket trading on the last check Friday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAstraZeneca's MEDI5884-PCSK9 Inhibitor Combo Shows Promise In Heart DiseaseAstraZeneca Can Face Legal Action Over Vaccine Shortfalls To EU: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • LVMH's move on Tod's fuels turnaround, takeover expectations

    MILAN (Reuters) -Shares in Tod's hit a 16-month high on Friday on expectations that LVMH could help to relaunch the struggling Italian brand and eventually take it over after the French luxury goods giant's decision to raise its stake in Tod's. Long seen as a takeover target, Tod's has grappled with shrinking sales for the past five years and the pandemic has further hampered efforts to revive a brand that became famous in the 1990s for its gommino loafers but struggles to appeal to younger shoppers. Tod's said late on Thursday that LVMH would buy a 6.8% holding for 74.5 million euros ($89 million) from founder and Chairman Diego Della Valle, adding to a 3.2% stake which the group owns since Tod's bourse listing in 2000.

  • US scraps Trump-era proposal allowing homeless shelters to discriminate against transgender people

    Move will ‘literally save lives’, civil rights group director says

  • Judge orders Los Angeles to shelter all homeless Skid Row residents

    Judge lambasts worsening crisis amid ‘rhetoric, promises and plans’ and requires housing within 180 days The federal judge behind the order, David O Carter, is overseeing a broad lawsuit about the region’s homelessness crisis. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/AFP/Getty Images A federal judge overseeing a sweeping lawsuit about homelessness in Los Angeles ordered the city and county to find shelter for all unhoused residents of Skid Row within 180 days. In a fiery 110-page order, Judge David O Carter on Tuesday condemned Los Angeles officials’ inability to address the rise in homelessness in the region. “All of the rhetoric, promises, plans, and budgeting cannot obscure the shameful reality of this crisis – that year after year, there are more homeless Angelenos, and year after year, more homeless Angelenos die on the streets,” Carter wrote in granting a preliminary injunction sought by the plaintiffs last week. Carter ordered the city and county to find shelter for all women and children on Skid Row within 90 days, and every homeless person in the downtown area must have a place to stay by mid-October. In addition, Carter mandated the city auditor examine all public money spent in recent years to combat homelessness, including funds from a 2016 bond measure approved by voters to create 10,000 housing units over a decade. That project has been slow to ramp up. Carter’s filing was made a day after the Los Angeles mayor, Eric Garcetti, vowed to spend nearly $1bn in the coming year to get people off the streets. Carter on Tuesday ordered “that $1bn, as represented by Mayor Garcetti, will be placed in escrow” with a spending plan “accounted for and reported to the Court within seven days”. As of January 2020, there were more than 66,400 homeless people in Los Angeles county, with 41,000 within LA city limits. While the homeless population was once largely confined to the Skid Row neighborhood in downtown, rows of tents, cardboard shelters, battered RVs and makeshift plywood structures are now familiar sights throughout the nation’s second-most populous city. Skip Miller, an attorney representing LA county, said the judge’s order “goes well beyond” what the plaintiffs asked for in their preliminary injunction. “We’re now evaluating our options, including the possibility of an appeal,” Miller said, adding that the county had spent millions on “proven strategies that have produced measurable results throughout the region, not just on Skid Row”. Garcetti said he had been briefed on the lengthy ruling but had not yet read it. He told reporters at city hall that he and the judge shared a sense of urgency, but the mayor warned that the city could not tolerate delays in the proposed record investment in housing, services and treatment for the homeless. While he declined to comment on the judge’s intentions, Garcetti said: “Putting a billion dollars in escrow that doesn’t exist doesn’t seem possible,” emphasizing that it was up to city council to review and enact his proposal. The mayor also raised doubt about the judge’s timeline under which the city and county would be required to provide shelter to every person on Skid Row by October. “That would be an unprecedented pace not just for Los Angeles but any place that I’ve ever seen with homelessness in America, ” he said. Some experts and activists fear the order could serve as ‘an excuse for police to clear people off sidewalks’. Photograph: Jae C Hong/AP The lawsuit was filed last year by a group of business owners, residents and community leaders called the LA Alliance for Human Rights. It accuses the city and county of failing to comprehensively address the desperation that homeless people face – including hunger, crime, squalor and the coronavirus pandemic. “This order is a vote of no-confidence in the mayor, the city council and county officials,” said Daniel Conway, policy adviser for the alliance. Conway said he was struck by Carter’s grand prose in the court filing, which quoted Abraham Lincoln and traced the history of homelessness back from slavery through decades of redlining, containment, eminent domain, exclusionary zoning and gentrification. “Carter is able to put together a history of racist and discriminatory policies and connect them to the policy failures of today. It shows the culpability of the city and county of LA for decades. Now they have to make it right,” Conway said Tuesday. Gary Blasi, professor emeritus of law at University of California, Los Angeles, agreed that the judge’s order contained “a compelling description in all the ways that public policy has failed poor people and homeless people in particular”. But Blasi said Carter’s order “is not well thought out” and invited confusion about what the judge meant by “shelter”. What was needed was long-term housing, not temporary shelters that “in many cases are inferior to encampments”, Blasi said. “There’s no doubt that in the short run, this will reduce the number of encampments on Skid Row and increase property values,” Blasi said. “But in the long run I fear it could make things worse by serving as an excuse to turn to police to clear people off sidewalks.” Some advocates for unhoused people said they wanted LA officials to focus on permanent housing options, not temporary shelters. “We have grown concerned that politicians are using this litigation to justify investment in emergency shelters instead of housing,” the Legal Aid Foundation of LA and the Los Angeles Community Action Network said in a statement on the ruling. “We all know that shelters won’t solve our housing crisis … We need housing, not handcuffs – even if the handcuffs are preceded by an ‘offer’ of a shelter bed.” The judge’s decision also comes after LA officials and the police department recently faced widespread backlash for evicting a major homeless encampment at the city’s popular Echo Park Lake.

  • Florida Legislature is so used to budget cutting it’s struggling to spend relief aid

    After a decade of honing their skills as budget cutters, Florida’s Republican legislative leaders are having a hard time deciding how to spend.

  • a Spectacular Goalie Save from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators

    (Chicago Blackhawks) with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators, 04/21/2021

  • US President Joe Biden to 'propose hiking tax on rich'

    The plan would increase US capital gains taxes and the top marginal income tax rate.

  • 'How our nation intends to build an economy,' Biden ends summit on jobs, clean energy

    The second day of the climate summit centered on what countries can do to shift away from fossil fuels and create clean energy jobs.

  • HUD Revokes Trump Rule Allowing Transgender Discrimination In Homeless Shelters

    The Biden administration has withdrawn the proposed rule, which would have allowed single-sex shelters to turn away transgender people.

  • Russia orders troops back from occupied Crimea and border with Ukraine

    Russia ordered its troops amassing at the border with Ukraine to pull back on Thursday, dialling down fears of an imminent invasion that threatened to draw the West into conflict with Vladimir Putin. An estimated 100,000 Russian troops had moved to the border with Ukraine and into the Russia-occupied Crimean peninsula, something that the region has not seen since major hostilities in eastern Ukraine in 2014-2015. After weeks of tensions, prompting a phone call between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, Russia's defence minister on Thursday said on that most of the troops would be withdrawn immediately as the goals of what he described as a readiness exercise “have been fully achieved”. “The troops have shown their capacity to provide a solid defence for our country,” Sergey Shoygu, defence minister, said in televised remarks after inspecting training grounds in Crimea where a heightened military presence raised a particular concern in the West. Analysts said the build-up of forces may have been a show of strength by Mr Putin designed to rile the West and distract from the plight of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, languishing in prison on hunger strike.

  • U.S. Business Output Expands Most on Record, IHS Markit Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of output at U.S. manufacturers and service providers reached a record high in April, adding to evidence of stronger demand that’s fueling inflationary pressures.The IHS Markit flash composite index of purchasing managers at manufacturers and service providers increased to 62.2, the highest in data back to 2009, from 59.7 a month earlier, the group reported Friday. Readings above 50 indicate growth.An easing of Covid-19 restrictions and robust sales are driving faster growth in business activity, including a record pace of expansion in orders placed with the nation’s factories, the group’s data showed.However, supply shortages and shipping challenges are complicating manufacturers’ efforts to meet demand while driving up materials costs at the same time.Factories and service providers are having greater success passing along higher input costs. The IHS Markit’s composite gauge of prices received rose to a record in March.“The worsening supply situation is a concern for the outlook, especially in relation to prices,” Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said in a statement.“Supply needs to improve to come into line with demand. But with record supply chain delays driving a rise in backlogs of uncompleted work of a magnitude not surpassed for over seven years, firms appear to be struggling to boost operating capacity in the near-term,” Williamson said.While the group’s gauge of factory output advanced in April at a faster pace, it remains below the readings seen in the four months through February. Supplier delivery times at manufacturers were the longest on record, while a composite gauge of order backlogs at both factories and services matched the second-highest in data to 2009.(Adds graphic)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘We tried to stop it’: Trump officials reveal what really happened with bleach-gate on its year anniversary

    ‘I lost, and it went how it did,’ says one former aide

  • Australia resists calls for tougher climate targets

    The country remains out of step with other major nations by refusing to commit to deeper emissions cuts.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls AOC a ‘scared little girl’ as she badgers her to debate Green New Deal

    Controversial Republican says New York progressive ‘doesn’t know anything about the economy or economics’

  • It's 'fair' to call me a private education hypocrite, says Scottish Labour leader

    Anas Sarwar has admitted it is a “fair” to call him a hypocrite after he unveiled plans for an attack on private education despite sending his own children to a fee-paying school. Scottish Labour’s manifesto, published Thursday, calls for the charitable status of private schools to be revoked and for any public sector backing for them to end. The document states that such a policy would serve as “a contribution towards achieving a more socially just and inclusive society”. Mr Sarwar, the party leader, sends his own children to Hutchesons’ Grammar School in Glasgow, which he also attended, and currently charges annual fees of up to £12,924 per pupil. Asked whether he was a “hypocrite and humbug” for sending his own sons to a private school despite his own party presenting them as a force for social injustice, the father-of-three admitted criticism of him was valid. “I'm open about the fair question and the fair criticism that people make around the decision that my wife and I made for our children,” he said. “I want every child to have opportunity and that's why we put our education comeback plan at the heart of this manifesto. “There are different forms of inequality and prejudice that my children will face that other children won’t face, [but] that still means I accept the criticism around the choice I've made for my children's education.” Mr Sarwar also insisted that his support for the Union was “unequivocal” dispute pledging to “double down” on his attempt to win back support from pro-independence voters in the final fortnight of the Holyrood campaign. The manifesto includes a commitment not to support an independence referendum, warning a repeat vote would cause economic instability and “constitutional turmoil”. Mr Sarwar claimed the “political bubble” was wrong to focus on the constitution and that, despite failing to so far make a breakthrough in opinion polls, his plan to appeal across the constitutional divide was working. He was introduced at the manifesto launch by a business owner from Glasgow who said she was a lifelong SNP voter before switching to Labour. “I'll consider each issue on its merits,” Mr Sarwar said about potentially offering support to Nicola Sturgeon's SNP in the next parliament. “But does that mean I'm equivocating on the constitutional position? Absolutely not. I don't support independence, and I don't support a referendum.” Labour rebranded its manifesto a ‘national recovery plan’ and proposes handing every adult £75 to spend on high streets and offering state subsidised holidays in Scotland to boost the ailing tourism industry. The party did not propose immediate increases to income tax, however. It said if there is a need to raise revenues in the next term, rates should rise for those earning £100,000 or more. The better off could also be hit if Labour gets its way on council tax, which the party said should be scrapped and replaced with “a fairer alternative based on property values and ability to pay”.

  • India's COVID-19 surge is highlighting a ruthless, global black market for oxygen, where sellers jack prices up to 1,000%

    India is struggling as huge numbers of people contract COVID-19. When the disease surges, so does demand for scarce medical-grade oxygen.

  • Caitlyn Jenner officially running for California governor

    Casting herself as a ‘compassionate disrupter,’ the reality TV star and former Olympian hopes to unseat Gavin Newsom in a potential recall election

  • Bodycam footage shows police beating black man for littering

    ‘What I saw in the video was another George Floyd,’ attorney says

  • ‘God-awful blast’ that rocked towns for miles around was caused by explosion at gender reveal party

    Investigating ongoing after residents complain of minor damages