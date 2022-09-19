Almost all of Puerto Rico still without power as Hurricane Fiona lashes island: Updates

Hurricane Fiona smashed through Puerto Rico early Monday with pounding rain and winds that triggered mudslides, flooding and a power outage that swept across the entire island.

Even as the storm made landfall Monday in the Dominican Republic, it continued to slam Puerto Rico with unrelenting rains. The National Weather Service in San Juan urged residents to move to higher ground "immediately."

"Heavy rainfall and catastrophic flooding continues across much of Puerto Rico," said Richard Pasch, a specialist with the National Hurricane Center.

The entire power grid went down on Sunday, putting all 1.5 million power customers in the dark. Only about 100,000 of those customers had regained power early Monday.

"Due to the magnitude and scope of the blackout, as well as the effects of Hurricane Fiona, it could take several days to fully restore power," power distribution company LUMA Energy warned. "We have the equipment, tools and resources to respond to this event."

The Aqueduct and Sewer Authority said almost 800,000 customers were without drinking water service.

The first signs of recovery were beginning to emerge, however. The docks on the San Juan Bay were scheduled to resume operations at 5 p.m., using generators.

Up to 30 inches of rain still possible

Hundreds of water rescues were underway and widespread evacuations were ordered in the U.S. territory of 3.2 million people. Parts of the island, still healing from the battering wrought by Hurricane Maria five years ago, could see up to 30 inches of rain before the storm rolls out of the area late Monday, AccuWeather reported.

"These rains will continue to produce life-threatening and catastrophic flooding along with mudslides and landslides across Puerto Rico," said Brad Reinhart, a hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center in Miami, adding that "life-threatening flash and urban flooding is likely for eastern portions of the Dominican Republic."

Winds ripped the top off of houses and businesses. Water rushed through streets and into homes. Roads were torn apart, and in the central town of Utuado, a bridge installed by the National Guard after Maria washed away. Hours of rain were still to come.

Ernesto Morales, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Juan, said flooding reached “historic" levels.

“It’s important people understand that this is not over,” Morales said.

Nelson Cirino was sleeping in the northern coastal town of Loiza when the roof blew off his home.

“I was sleeping and saw when the corrugated metal flew off,” he said

Ada Vivian Román said the storm knocked down trees and fences in her hometown of Toa Alta. She worried about how long the public transportation she relies on to get to her job at a public relations agency will be unable to operate.

“But I know that I’m privileged compared with other families who are practically losing their homes because they are under water,” she said.

Puerto Rico in 'constant state of emergency'

Mercy Corps says it has been helping people on the island better prepare for disasters by transforming local community centers into "resilience hubs" with different combinations of solar energy, potable water storage, communication systems, emergency kits and disaster preparedness training. Tens of thousands of families are still living under blue tarps covering their roofs, the group says.

“Puerto Ricans have faced a constant state of emergency over the five last years," said Allison Dworschak, leader of the agency's Caribbean Resilience Initiative. "Those who don’t have the financial means to repair the damage properly are especially vulnerable to the impacts of storms like Fiona."

President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency and ordered federal assistance to supplement local responses.

Where is Fiona now?

Fiona was centered 10 miles southeast of Samana, Dominican Republic, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph by midday Monday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It was moving to the northwest at 8 mph.

Fiona became the third hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season on Sunday, hours before its first landfall on the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico near Punta Tocon. At landfall in Puerto Rico Sunday, Fiona was a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Scale with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

Fiona made a second landfall in the Dominican Republic early Monday about 20 miles south of Punta Cana with sustained winds of 90 mph.

A pedestrian looks at a destroyed bridge after the passage of Fiona storm at the Pont de Goyave, on the French island of Guadeloupe, on September 18, 2022.

