What Puerto Rico tourists need to know in wake of earthquakes

Puerto Rico nonprofit tourism organization Discover Puerto Rico is urging tourists traveling to or within the territory to check with travel providers, hotels and local businesses in the wake of a series of earthquakes that have rattled the island.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rumbled across Puerto Rico on Tuesday, killing at least one person and knocking out power to virtually the entire island of more than 3 million.

An aftershock three hours later registered 6.0-magnitude. The temblors came one day after the island was shaken by a 5.8 magnitude quake that crumbled homes and triggered states of emergency across the island.

Tuesday's quake was the largest in a series of quakes that have struck the U.S. territory in recent days and caused heavy damage in some areas, forcing more than 300 Puerto Ricans to leave their homes and seek refuge.

"#DiscoverPuertoRico is in contact with the Puerto Rico Tourism Company to learn more about impact to tourism in the southern region," Discover Puerto Rico wrote on its Twitter account Tuesday morning. While damage is still being assessed, it does not appear that areas outside the southern region of the Island were impacted." The government-owned Puerto Rico Tourism Company referred USA TODAY to Discover Puerto Rico for further information.

We recommend that travelers currently in Puerto Rico or with upcoming travel plans contact their travel providers, hotels and local businesses to inquire about operations that have been specifically impacted. — PuertoRicoDMO (@PuertoRicoDMO) January 7, 2020

Governor Wanda Vázquez declared a state of emergency in a precautionary measure, Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico told USA TODAY. "Many establishments have lost power but are prepared and are running on generators," he added.

Cody Hornig, a 38-year-old maintenance supervisor from Valley, Nebraska, was on vacation with his family of four in Isabela, in the northwest region. The "very loud" generator at the home where they were staying woke them up around 4:30 a.m. Then, the tremors began.

"The house shook for probably 12 seconds or so, and my son ran into our room saying, 'Mom, I had a bad dream, someone was shaking my bed,'" Hornig told USA TODAY. "Obviously, it was no dream; it was the real thing. The entire experience was insane for us being from Nebraska. We are not used to this."

An aftershock shook the house around 7 a.m., but Hornig said there didn't appear to be damage to the home beyond cracks in the concrete ceilings.

Hornig ventured to the grocery store, which was full of people; the store was also running on generators.

Discover Puerto Rico noted that Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, the main airport on the island; the San Juan Cruise Port; the Ponce Cruise Port and Airport; the Puerto Rico Convention Center; as well as hotels and attractions in northern Puerto Rico were not directly affected.

Those going to and from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport should plan for additional time though, Dean said.

There is no tsunami threat to Puerto Rico right now, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, though Discover Puerto Rico notes ferry service to Vieques and Culebra is currently suspended.

Several airlines are issuing travel waivers for those traveling to, through and/or from Puerto Rico, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines.

Contributing: John Bacon and Adrianna Rodriguez, USA TODAY; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puerto Rico earthquake: What tourists need to know