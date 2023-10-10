Puerto Vallarta, Mexico resorts are in Hurricane Lidia's forecasted path

Hurricane Lidia barreled toward the resort city of Puerto Vallarta on Mexico’s Pacific coast on Tuesday afternoon, and forecasters said it should make landfall overnight.

"Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion," the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday afternoon. "Dangerous hurricane-force winds and flooding rains are expected to begin later this afternoon."

A hurricane warning was in effect for a stretch of the Mexican coastline, meaning hurricane conditions can be expected there within the next six to 12 hours.

The hurricane center said Lidia had winds of about 115 mph Tuesday, which is Category 3 strength. Additional strengthening is forecast and Lidia will likely be at or near major hurricane strength when it reaches the coast.

A major hurricane has winds of at least 111 mph.

Damaging winds, storm surge and pounding surf in forecast

The hurricane is expected to sweep over a spit of land around Cabo Corrientes before hitting the bay where Puerto Vallarta is located.

D​amaging winds, storm surge and pounding surf will affect the coast of Mexico near where the center of Lidia tracks inland, Weather.com said.

The hurricane center also warned of possible flash flooding and mudslides from the hurricane.

Local authorities cancelled classes in communities around the coast. The expected impact comes one day after Tropical Storm Max hit the southern Pacific coast, hundreds of miles away, and then dissipated.

Lidia was centered midday Tuesday about 155 miles southwest of Puerto Vallarta, and was moving east-northeast at about 15 mph.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hurricane Lidia forecast to impact resorts in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico