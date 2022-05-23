Pug stabbed, US funeral flag stolen during break-in at York, SC home, Sheriff says

A Chinese Pug dog had to be put to sleep after it was stabbed in a home that was robbed in rural South Carolina, according to York County sheriff deputies.

The dog was found stabbed five times Friday, a York County Sheriff’s Office incident report stated.

The property owner also discovered items missing from the residence, including a folded American flag from her late husband’s funeral, jewelry, car batteries and an antique cowboy/horse figurine, the report stated. More than $2,000 in items were taken, according to the report.

No one was at the home at the time of the break-in near the small town of Sharon in western York County, the report stated.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Cpl. Johnathan Gilbert said a detective has been assigned to the case but no arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.