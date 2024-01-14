Puget Sound Energy asks customers to reduce usage as cold snap settles over Washington

Puget Sound Energy is asking its customers to voluntarily reduce their natural gas and electricity usage during the evenings.

“Due to the extreme cold temperatures facing our area, regional utilities are experiencing higher energy use than forecasted, and we need to reduce strain on the grid,” said a spokesperson.

Officials are also asking customers to limit their use of hot water.

“We appreciate your assistance in supporting our communities throughout the region,” continued the spokesperson.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.