Puget Sound Energy set to raise natural gas rates next month

Puget Sound Energy is warning customers to get ready for higher gas bills this fall.

The utility company says natural gas customers will see rates go up starting in November.

It says the rate increases are driven by a combination of factors, including a rise in wholesale gas prices.

PSE filed a proposal for the rate hike with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission last month. If approved, the average residential natural gas customer would see their bill increase by about $13 a month.

The utility company is also seeking a separate rate hike starting in January. If approved, that would add another $5 to the average residential gas bill next year and another $1 in 2024, bringing the average household’s monthly bill to about $94 a month.

“We are making our customers aware of these increases now, to give them time to learn about their options for controlling their energy usage and how to get help paying their energy bills,” said Andy Wappler, PSE’s senior vice president and chief customer officer. “We are urging customers to take advantage of our bill assistance and energy efficiency programs to help them manage those higher costs.”

Residential electric customers are also expected to see higher costs, as PSE filed a separate proposal to raise typical electric bills by about $8 a month beginning next year.

The company is offering assistance to qualified customers needing help paying their bills through its Home Energy Lifeline Program.

Details on this and other bill assistance programs can be found on the PSE website.