Puget Sound Energy warns of customer utility scams

Puget Sound Energy is sounding the alarm for all customers following an uptick in scams.

The utility company sent out a warning on social media Friday afternoon. They are asking anyone who gets a third-party link that asks for a payment verifies with PSE.

You can do this by calling directly at 1-888-225-5773, using their secure payment portal, or by using the MyPSE app.

“PSE never asks or requires customers with outstanding account balances to purchase a prepaid debit card or pay via cash apps to avoid immediate disconnection.” the company stated in their post on X.

We are aware of recent scams targeting utility consumers.



PSE never asks or requires customers with outstanding account balances to purchase a prepaid debit card or pay via cash apps to avoid immediate disconnection. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/TqTqN0MgPU — Puget Sound Energy (@PSETalk) February 16, 2024

“If a call seems suspicious or you find yourself on a webpage that seems like a third-party payment provider, immediately check your PSE account for the recent status,” they continued.

Puget Sound Energy sends out multiple notifications through mail before service disconnection.

A checklist made by PSE on how to protect yourself from this and any other scam is located here.

They also recommend if there is suspicion of fraud or a scam, contact the Washington Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-551-4636 and www.atg.wa.gov/FileAComplaint.aspx#Online.