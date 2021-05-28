Pugh gets 16-year sentence at 45%

Heather Mullinix, Crossville Chronicle, Tenn.
·3 min read

May 27—A Cumberland County man arrested during a July 2019 traffic stop and now serving a prison sentence on an unrelated charge had 16 years to serve at 45% added to his total sentence.

James Jeremiah Pugh, 48, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, promotion of the manufacture of meth, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony.

Pugh was in a vehicle that was stopped by a Cumberland County sheriff's deputy July 31, 2019. He was found to have in his possession more than $15,000 cash and 50.8 grams of methamphetamine.

Pugh is serving a prison sentence on an unrelated charge. He pleaded guilty to possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and, as a Range Three offender, will serve 45% of that sentence. That sentence will not start until the present prison sentence is served.

In addition, Pugh was fined $2,000 and forfeits all property with the exception of a cell phone seized during the stop.

All remaining charges were dropped.

In other cases, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—Susan Denise Stokes, 56, charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and evading arrest, pleaded guilty to reckless aggravated assault and received a two-year sentence and as a Range 1 offender, is to serve that sentence at 30%. She is also banned from contact with the victim. All remaining charges were dropped.

The charge stems from an Aug. 21, 2020, incident near Lake Tansi when Stokes was accused of trying to run down Gary Philips in a vehicle on Natchez Trace during a domestic situation. She then fled from sheriff's deputies who were trying to apprehend her after the incident.

—Brandon Thomas Standiford, 28, charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and three counts of theft of up to $1,000, pleaded guilty to burglary and received a three-year sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender. The sentence was suspended for supervised probation and all remaining charges were dropped.

Standiford was arrested April 19, 2019, by Crossville Police in connection with the burglary of a storage unit during which items were stolen. Following execution of a search warrant, property stolen was recovered.

—Johnny Earl Stokes, 50, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $1,000 and an unrelated charge of simple assault and received a six-year sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender. He is to pay restitution to be determined and receives credit for 54 days already served in jail.

The burglary charge stems from a March 15 incident during which a home owner surprised a man in the act of burglarizing his home. The simple assault charge occurred on March 14, 2020, and is a misdemeanor charge.

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.

