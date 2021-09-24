Pukwana woman sentenced for squeezing federal officer's genitalia

Sep. 24—PIERRE — A Pukwana woman was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Monday for assault after she squeezed the genitalia of a federal officer during and altercation in July.

Police in Fort Thompson on July 24 were called to a report of an intoxicated and aggressive individual. They located Casey Harrison, 30, of Pukwana, at the scene and attempted to place her under arrest.

Harrison assaulted a law enforcement officer by kicking him, squeezing his genitalia and spitting on him.

After being indicted on Nov. 10, 2020, Harrison pleaded guilty on Sept. 20, 2021.

Harrison was sentenced the same day to 18 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs — Crow Creek Agency.

Harrison was immediately placed in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.