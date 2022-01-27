Pulaski caregiver charged with stealing painkillers from elderly patient

An arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York.

A Pulaski caregiver is facing multiple charges, including prescription drug fraud and neglect of a vulnerable adult.

Sharon Ann Journey, 55, has been charged with prescription drug fraud, neglect of an elder, abuse of elder, theft of property and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance after a Giles County grand jury returned indictments earlier this month.

The indictment follows a November 2021 investigation by the Pulaski Police Department and special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The information gathered indicated Journey, a caregiver, was responsible for stealing medication from the victim.

The investigation revealed that from January through November 2021, Journey allegedly replaced the prescribed Oxycodone with another medication consistent in size, shape and color.

Police officers in Pulaski arrested Journey on Jan. 26. She was booked into the Giles County Jail on a $14,000 bond, according to information shared by the TBI on Thursday.

Journey, who no longer works for the care facility, was released on bond Wednesday, the jail confirmed.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: TBI: Pulaski caregiver stole painkillers from elderly patient