Pulaski County deputies make arrest in Saturday evening shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in a Saturday evening shooting that left a juvenile dead.

PCSO officials announced Sunday that 18-year-old Juan Ruiz was arrested in connection to the shooting and is facing a charge of capital murder.

Deputies said that during the disturbance on the 10000 block of Hilaro Springs Road, Ruiz shot a juvenile and then fled the scene. The juvenile later died from his injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ruiz Sunday night and shortly afterwards he was taken into custody.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

