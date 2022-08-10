Pulaski County man in custody after threat at University of the Cumberlands

Aug. 10—A Pulaski County man has been arrested and charged in connection to a threat investigation centering on the University of the Cumberlands.

The Williamsburg Police Department is reporting that the situation is under control and that Dustin Collins Burchett, 35, of Somerset, was taken into custody Tuesday evening by Kentucky State Police and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office on the charge of second-degree terroristic threatening.

According to WPD, the department received a request for assistance at approximately 5:12 p.m. Tuesday from the University of the Cumberlands in regard to a threat made toward the school.

In addition to the on-duty WPD campus unit, additional officers responded and met with UC operations staff. A preliminary investigation indicates a male called UC threatening to execute a shooting on campus.

According to WPD, extra security measures — including a high law enforcement presence across the campus — were in place for about an hour as the investigation was conducted.

Burchett was identified and tracked to a location in Somerset where the arrest warrant was served.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.