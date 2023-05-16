Pulaski County man sentenced on gun, drug offenses

May 16—Michael Snyder, 35, of Francesville, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Robert L. Miller, Jr. after pleading guilty in two cases, one for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Snyder was sentenced to 72 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

According to documents in these cases, in November 2021, Snyder, who was driving a stolen vehicle in Mishawaka, was stopped by law enforcement officers. A loaded, stolen handgun was recovered from under his seat. Snyder had a prior felony conviction, and as such, was prohibited from possessing the firearm. In April 2022, an investigation revealed that Snyder was the source of a pound of methamphetamine that was sold in Winamac, Indiana.

These cases were investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Porter County Multi-Enforcement Group, and the Mishawaka Police Department. These cases were prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Joel Gabrielse.