Pulaski deputy detective suspended

Pharos-Tribune, Logansport, Ind.
Feb. 25—The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department has suspended a deputy, Detective Jason Woodruff, pending a review by the merit board, according to a press release from the department.

Woodruff's suspension happened after an audit of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department evidence room and its contents.

The auditing officer informed Sheriff Jeff Richwine that money being held for various investigations was less than originally recorded.

Woodruff was in charge of the evidence room, which is a locked facility inside the Pulaski County Justice Center.

Richwine contacted the FBI because of the possibility of criminal activity and of Woodruff's involvement.

Field agents from the FBI questioned and released Woodruff on Feb. 24 without incident.

The FBI and the South Bend office of the United States Attorney have jurisdiction over what action to take, including whether there will be an arrest or charges filed, according to the sheriff's department statement.

However, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department Merit Board hearing will determine his future with the department.

The hearing is a required process under Indiana law.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department doesn't have the authority to provide any additional information now because it's a pending investigation and won't become public record unless or until criminal charges are filed with the proper court.

Reach James D. Wolf Jr. at james.wolf@pharostribune.com or 574-732-5117

Twitter @JamesDWolfJr

