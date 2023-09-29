Pulaski High School bomb threats originated outside the country, police say

PULASKI — After two bomb threats led to the evacuation of Pulaski High School, law enforcement determined the threats came from outside the United States.

On Sept. 22 and 26, the threats were emailed to local media, not including the Press-Gazette, and then forwarded on to law enforcement, according to the Pulaski Police Department.

Pulaski Police worked with the Brown County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and concluded that the two email threats came from outside the country, the department posted on its Facebook page.

"The threats seem to be generated due to a variety of controversial social media content across the nation," the post said. "The number of threats to any specific location varies."

No other updates will be provided at this time, according to police.

