Pulaski Sheriff releases more information on body

Dec. 19—The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office states it believes the skeletal remains found in the Bethlehem Ridge Road area belong to David J. Whitt, 20, who was being sought after an incident took place around that area.

The remains were found on December 13.

PCSO states that the remains were located after a property owner contacted the Pulaski 911 Dispatch Center. Deputies responded to the scene and contacted the Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Division. Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and notified the Pulaski County Coroner, who also responded.

Whitt was a Casey County resident who assaulted a PCSO deputy in September then fled on foot. The September incident took place near the area where the remains were found.

