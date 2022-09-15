Pulitzer-winning author says podcast clears Leo Schofield in wife’s 1987 murder

Paul Guzzo, Tampa Bay Times
·5 min read

Gilbert King’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Devil in the Grove” book helped posthumously pardon The Groveland Four, Black men wrongly accused of raping a white woman and beating her husband in Lake City in 1949.

Now, the Brooklyn resident and former University of South Florida student is using a different medium to shed light on what he claims is another miscarriage of justice.

Leo Schofield, 56, is serving a life sentence for the 1987 Lakeland murder of his wife.

King believes his nine-part Bone Valley podcast, named for the Central Florida region known for prehistoric fossils, proves Leo Schofield’s innocence.

Two episodes will drop on Sept. 21, then one will be released each week after on Wednesdays.

It will be available through lavaforgood.com and most podcast platforms. And, at 9 p.m. on Sept. 23, ABC’s “20/20″ program will focus on Leo Schofield and the podcast.

“I don’t believe Leo Schofield should be spending one more day in prison,” King said. “I feel we corrected the narrative.”

Part of his narrative may sound familiar to those who have followed the case.

King claims that Jeremy Scott, who is serving a life sentence for an unrelated Polk County murder, killed Michelle Schofield.

In 2016, Scott confessed to the Michelle Schofield murder but recanted a year later as the assistant state attorney pointed out discrepancies in his story.

But Scott went on the record with a more detailed confession through a two-hour podcast interview and written correspondence, King said. “He was really remorseful. He told me this has tortured him. We got him to sit down and tell his story.”

What’s more, he said, Scott confesses to another unsolved Florida murder.

King was coy when pressed for details. The curious, he said, will have to listen to the podcast.

“We are not just reinvestigating Leo Schofield and that murder,” King said. “The podcast is taking us into who Jeremy Scott is, his level of violence, the murder and rapes. Everything he was doing fits what we think he did to Michelle Schofield.”

In all, King estimates that he and podcast cohost and research partner Kelsey Decker interviewed more than 150 people connected to the case, including Leo Schofield.

“We have hundreds of hours of audio that we narrowed down to nine for the podcast,” King said. “By the end of the podcast, it’s going to be convincing to just about everyone that Leo was wrongly convicted.”

According to news archives:

Michelle Schofield was last seen alive leaving work from a burger drive-in on the night of Feb. 24, 1987. Her Mazda was found on the side of I-4 in Lakeland and the 18-year-old’s body was discovered seven miles away in a canal. She had been stabbed 26 times.

Leo Schofield was arrested and charged, though no physical evidence tied him to the crime.

The case hinged on one witness, who testified that she heard screaming from the Schofields’ trailer the night the wife disappeared and later saw the husband carrying a heavy object outside.

That and other witnesses portraying Leo Schofield as an abusive husband were enough for the jury to convict him of first-degree murder. But Leo Schofield maintained his innocence, pointing to unidentified fingerprints in his wife’s car as proof.

Then, in 2004, new technology allowed the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to test those fingerprints. They belonged to Scott, who was in prison for a 1989 murder.

Scott first claimed he’d only robbed the Mazda, later said he murdered Michelle Schofield and then changed his story again.

“No, no, I didn’t do that,” Scott testified in court in 2017.

So why does King believe that Scott told him the truth?

“The way he talks about it in detail, about how she didn’t deserve this and she was nice, she just gave him a ride and he was just going to rob her and steal her car,” King said. “There is no way this guy’s lying about this. He has a 78 IQ. He’s not a mastermind criminal.”

King also believes Leo Schofield.

“I interviewed him eight or nine times,” he said. “If I found out Leo was misleading in one way, I’d have walked away from this. But everything he told me has checked out.”

King has authored three books but is best known for 2012′s “Devil In the Grove,” which exposed the racism and corruption that led to four Black men being unjustly accused of rape. The book is credited with bringing renewed scrutiny to the case, leading to a 2019 pardon.

By then, he was already investigating the Leo Schofield case.

In 2018, after a public speaking engagement, someone in the crowd approached him. King said the man identified himself as previously being associated with the investigation.

“He told me that Leo is an innocent man,” King said. “And he went on to tell me all about the case.”

King initially thought he would write an article or book.

“But then I found that everybody we wanted to talk to was still alive and willing to talk,” he said. “And I thought we should just let them tell their stories. So, we switched to a podcast. It is tightly woven narrative. It’s similar to a book, except you’re hearing the voices and you’re hearing the atmosphere. It’s compelling.”

Recommended Stories

  • Biden tells foreign investment panel to screen deals for data, cyber risks

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday directed the committee that reviews foreign investment for national security risks to sharpen its focus on threats to sensitive data, cyber security and areas such as microelectronics and artificial intelligence. In an executive order, Biden also instructed the U.S. Treasury's powerful Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to more closely vet transactions that could impact U.S. leadership in biotechnology and quantum computing, according to senior administration officials briefing reporters on the move. "The executive order will help guide the committee and should also help businesses and investors better identify early on national security risks arising from transactions to help them determine whether to file with CFIUS," one of the officials said.

  • What's next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

    The death of Queen Elizabeth II set in motion a tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and enters the reign of King Charles III. A long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, covers arrangements for the queen's final journey to London and state funeral.

  • Clinton-Lewinsky Prosecutor Ken Starr Dies During Surgery

    Alex Edelman/GettyKen Starr, the Reagan judicial appointee who famously led the prosecution against former President Bill Clinton and his administration during the 1990s Whitewater scandal, died Tuesday of complications from a surgery at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, according to his family. He was 76.Starr recently regained fame when he joined Donald Trump’s legal team for the former president’s first impeachment trial. “We are deeply saddened with the loss of our dear and loving

  • Seattle Police Chief gives update on deadly situation in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood

    Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz holds a press conference outside of a Montlake home, where there was a fire and a reported "scene of violence".

  • Newsmax Host Confused By Lindell ‘Raid’ Whips Out Pocket Constitution

    NewsmaxWhen election-denier Mike Lindell appeared on Newsmax Wednesday night to describe the FBI’s execution of a search warrant for his cell phone the day prior, host Eric Bolling seemed to not understand how such an event could take place, at one point flashing a pocket-sized Constitution to show his displeasure.After the MyPillow CEO complained about how his phone is his livelihood, Bolling read out loud a portion of the FBI documents given to Lindell, which noted that the agency has undertak

  • Dangerous dog held in isolation for nearly 15 months due to court delays

    9 Investigates the court battle that has kept a dog in shelter isolation, without exercise or veterinary care, for nearly 15 months.

  • Video: Man filming woman in public restroom learns his victim is a black belt the hard way

    After a Thai man attempted to secretly film a woman in a public restroom, he was immediately chased and beaten by the victim, who happened to have a black belt in Taekwondo. On Sunday, a 17-year-old man allegedly entered the women’s restroom in a Japanese restaurant located in Chachoengsao district, Thailand, and attempted to film a woman in a stall.

  • Woman forced to watch ‘hysterically’ laughing man crush her pickup, Florida cops say

    He borrowed equipment from work to crush the pickup, cops say.

  • California high school football coach shot after breaking up fight on campus

    Joe Pastrana, a defensive coordinator with the Vallejo High School football program in California, was wounded during a campus shooting Tuesday, police said.

  • Trump Throws Epic Tantrum Over FBI’s MyPillow Guy ‘Raid’

    ALYSSA POINTER/ReutersDonald Trump had a meltdown on Truth Social late Tuesday after MyPillow exec Mike Lindell said his cellphone had been confiscated by the feds while he was dining out at a Hardee’s restaurant.“Breaking News: Mike Lindell, ‘THE Pillow Guy,’ was just raided by the FBI. We are now officially living in a Weaponized Police State, Rigged Elections, and all,” the twice-impeached former president wrote.He went on to declare, “Our Country is a laughing stock all over the World. The m

  • 5 girls arrested after Target theft, assault, police chase in stolen car

    Police say a group of girls, two of them as young as 12, led them on a car chase after a reported shoplifting at the Brooklyn Park Target store in Brooklyn Park Tuesday.

  • Durham moves to admit evidence in Danchenko trial that may discredit Trump Ritz-Carlton Moscow allegations

    Special Counsel John Durham is seeking to admit evidence in the trial of Igor Danchenko that would discredit the “lurid” allegations against Donald Trump contained in the dossier.

  • Man Wiped Out Boss’ Family After Getting Rejected for a Job Promotion, Cops Say

    Harris County Sheriff's OfficeA man accused of brutally executing an entire family outside of Houston eight years ago has finally been arrested, with authorities taking him into custody on Sunday just moments after he arrived in San Francisco from China.Fang Lu, 58, now faces capital murder charges for allegedly massacring the Sun family—Maoye, 50, MeiXie, 49, Timothy, 9, and Titus, 7. All four were found dead in separate bedrooms with bullet holes in their heads on Jan. 30, 2014.While the massa

  • VP of Boston bank arrested in connection with series of stabbings, sexual assaults dating back to 2003

    A man from Quincy, Massachusetts, has been hit with multiple charges in connection with a string of sexual assaults involving women and children in Boston nearly 20 years ago. Ivan Cheung, 42, is accused of raping two young girls and two women in separate incidents in 2003, 2005 and 2006. Prosecutors said he picked her up near Charles Circle, drove her to another location, raped her and then stabbed her.

  • Man who crushed officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

    Two other men were also convicted in the bench trial on multiple felony charges by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.

  • Teacher charged with 24 sex crimes after posting TikToks of students, school says

    The fifth-grade teacher in Smyrna, Tennessee, resigned in May and was indicted last week by a grand jury.

  • Amber Alert canceled; 12-year-old girl abducted from MO school determined to be safe

    The Kia minivan sought in connection with the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl from a Missouri middle school has been found unoccupied, police said. The girl and two suspects remain missing.

  • LOCATED: 15-year-old girl missing nearly a week located after not coming home from school, MPD says

    According to the Memphis Police Department, Takirra Milam has been located.

  • 6 men arrested in rape, killing of teenage Indian sisters

    Six men were arrested Thursday in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping and killing two teenage girls whose bodies were found hanging from a tree a day earlier. The 15- and 17-year-old girls belonged to the Dalit community, the lowest rung of India's rigid caste hierarchy, and were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field near their house in Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said. Dalits — formerly known as “untouchables” — are victims of thousands of attacks each year.

  • Woman's rape cries go unheard in unmonitored drug sting

    Under threat of violence, the dealer forced the woman to perform oral sex on him — twice — in an attack so brazen he paused at one point to conduct a separate drug deal, according to interviews and confidential law enforcement records obtained by The Associated Press. Records show it wasn’t until the woman left the area on her own and contacted her handlers that deputies searched the single-family home and arrested Antonio D. Jones, 48, on charges of second-degree rape, false imprisonment and distribution of meth after recovering 5 grams of the substance in the sting.