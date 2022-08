Reuters Videos

STORY: Some of Africa’s most culturally significant artefacts are coming homeLondon’s Horniman Museum will be returning 72 artefacts to Nigeriaincluding 12 brass plaques, known as Benin BronzesCreated from at least the 16th century onwards in the Kingdom of Benin they were looted from Benin City by British soldiers in 1897and ended up in museums across Europe and the United StatesGerman authorities began the process of returning sculptures to Nigeria in July