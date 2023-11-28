Pull out the coats and gloves, freezing temperatures forecast for Savannah area

Pull those coats and hats from storage. A brief blast of winter-like weather is on the way.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for much of coastal Georgia and South Carolina from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday. The advisory includes inland sections of Chatham, Bryan and Liberty counties. Warmer ocean temperatures are expected to keep areas closer to the coast above freezing.

“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold,” the weather service’s Charleston office advised Monday evening. “To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”

Temperatures Monday night are expected to flirt with the freezing mark in the Savannah area but not dip below the mid-30s.

After a cloudy Monday night, clearing skies and highs in the upper-50s are forecast for Tuesday. Wednesday is expected to be sunny and just a few degrees cooler.

Temperatures will rise into the 70s beginning Friday, but there is a 50% chance of rain Friday through Sunday, the weather service said.

The normal first freeze in Savannah is around Dec. 1, according to National Weather Service records dating back to 1875.

The earliest ever was Oct. 27, 1932. At the other extreme, Savannah never experienced freezing temperatures in late 1931. It wasn’t until March 10, 1932 that the city got cold enough to freeze.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment on the Georgia coast for the Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at jdeem@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: National Weather Service issues freeze watch for Savannah area