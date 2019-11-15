The pull of the tribe, &c.

One of Lindsey Graham’s more charming qualities, I think, is awareness of hypocrisy — his own and his party’s. When President Trump announced, at the end of 2018, that we were pulling out of Syria, Graham said, “If Obama had done this, we’d be all over him as Republicans.”

Oh, yes. The secretary of defense, James Mattis, resigned. Trump, in the end, did not withdraw — but he would stand aside for the Turks about ten months later.

Recall what Trump had said, in a tweet: “Russia, Iran, Syria & others are the local enemy of ISIS. We were doing there work. Time to come home & rebuild. #MAGA.”

Also at the end of 2018, Senator Graham said this, commenting on the reaction of Trump officials to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist: “If they were in a Democratic administration, I would be all over them for being in the pocket of Saudi Arabia.”

Oh, yes. And can you imagine Lindsey Graham, and other Republicans, on the Ukraine matter, if the president and his administration were Democratic? Think about it.

Congress appropriated military aid to Ukraine. Ukraine is a struggling democracy, trying to fend off Putin’s Russia, which is making war against it. Trump sat on the aid. He did so in order to extract political favors from the Ukrainian government. His personal attorney was running the policy. Trump fired our ambassador, then smeared her. There is lots of lying going on. Finally, Ukraine got the aid — two days after a whistleblower filed a complaint, and a scandal brewed.

Etc.

Can you imagine Lindsey Graham, if this administration were Democratic? He’d be all over them “like ugly on ape,” as the first Bush used to say.

Rudy Giuliani’s two cronies were trying to skip town. They were at Dulles Airport, about to flee the country. One of them owns a company called “Fraud Guarantee.” The other owns a nightclub called “Mafia Rave.”

Can you imagine what Republicans would be saying, if the president and his crew were Democrats? We conservatives used to say of the Left, “If it weren’t for double standards, they would have no standards at all.” Maybe we need a taste of our own rhetoric.

• Apparently, it is very important to President Trump, and many other Republicans, that Putin’s Kremlin be off the hook for meddling in our 2016 election. And that Ukraine be on the hook. They have a theory, which holds the following:

Ukraine, not Russia, meddled in the election. It did so in order to benefit Hillary Clinton. Ukraine, not Russia, hacked the servers of the Democratic National Committee — and then tried to make Russia look like the culprit. CrowdStrike, the California-based company that investigated the hacking, is owned by a Ukrainian oligarch. “The server” — some special server — is hidden in Ukraine right now.

And so on and so forth. This theory has been “completely debunked,” said Tom Bossert in September. Bossert was the president’s first homeland-security adviser. Referring to Trump, Bossert also said, “If he continues to focus on that white whale, it’s going to bring him down.”

Here is an interesting fact about CrowdStrike, which is the villain of the conspiracy theory (along with Ukraine): It is used by the NRCC — the National Republican Congressional Committee. It seems that CrowdStrike is the cybersecurity company of choice.

Remember Mike Pompeo, when he was CIA director. He said, “I am confident that the Russians meddled in this election” — the 2016 election — “as is the entire intelligence community.” He went on to say, “This threat is real. The U.S. government, including the Central Intelligence Agency, has to figure out a way to fight back against it and defeat it. And we’re intent upon doing that.”

Anyway . . .

• There was a depressing story from Reuters yesterday — depressing to some of us, at least: “North Korea said on Thursday it had turned down a U.S. offer for fresh talks, saying it was not interested in more talks merely aimed at ‘appeasing us’ . . .” (Full article here.)

That is backward, isn’t it? We are doing the asking, and they are doing the declining? Really?

President Trump likes to say that his predecessor, Obama, “begged” for meetings with Kim Jong-un, only to be rebuffed. “They couldn’t have meetings,” said Trump last June. “Nobody was going to meet. President Obama wanted to meet, and Chairman Kim would not meet him. The Obama administration was begging for a meeting. They were begging for meetings constantly. And Chairman Kim would not meet with him. And for some reason, we have a certain chemistry or whatever.”