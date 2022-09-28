Pullback in Asia’s Best-Performing Stock Has Analysts Saying Buy

Fathiya Dahrul
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asia’s hottest stock has been fizzling in recent months, but analysts think PT Adaro Minerals Indonesia may still climb higher thanks to a recent acquisition that will boost sales into the supply chain for electric vehicles.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares of the Indonesian coal miner have surged 1,650% so far this year, more than six times the performance of the second-best stock on the MSCI Asia Pacific Index. The stock is also the best performer among more than 3,600 metals and mining companies tracked by Bloomberg.

The firm has slid some 40% since an April peak on concerns that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes and a possible recession could hurt the metals industry. Still, the company’s expansion into aluminum production as a way to increase EV sales could mean more upside ahead. Analysts are predicting another 53% gain over the next 12 months, according to forecasts compiled by Bloomberg.

The market is “appreciating the EV story,” said Christopher Andre Benas, head of research at BCA Sekuritas, who added that there will also be increased demand for the firm’s existing coking coal business due to the rising needs from the nickel smelting industry, which relies heavily on the fuel.

The company reported a 491% jump in first-half net income in August due to higher average selling prices and 9% increase in sales volume to 1.17 million tons.

In February, Adaro acquired PT Adaro Indo Aluminium, an affiliated firm that’s building an aluminum smelter in North Kalimantan province. The firm aims to start production by the first quarter of 2025 to provide material for the EV industry. By then, proceeds should contribute to more than half of its revenue, which is currently coming exclusively from coal. Aluminum is a major input for the body of many electric vehicles, which are lighter than steel-made cars.

“The stock is still very cheap when taking into account the potential value of its aluminum business in the coming years,” said Ciptadana Sekuritas analyst Thomas Radityo. The brokerage has a 12-month price target of 2,650 rupiah for Adaro Minerals, an upside of over 50% from its last close.

Adaro’s price-to-book ratio of nearly 12 is hovering near lows reached over the summer, according to Bloomberg data, though it’s about six times higher than domestic peers including PT Bukit Asam and PT Indo Tambangraya Megah, which produce thermal coal. China’s Shanxi Coking Coal Energy Group and Australia’s Whitehaven Coal Ltd. -- both of which produce coking coal -- have ratios at about 2.

Still, there are some setbacks. Prices for everything from iron ore to copper has tumbled in recent months due to concerns about China’s economic growth, which is sapping demand. A stronger dollar is also pressuring broader markets.

“Challenges for Adaro Minerals are lower commodity prices for both coking coal and aluminum, lower demand because of slower global GDP expectation,” said Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia analyst Hasbie. The brokerage has a buy-equivalent rating on the stock, citing that its valuation will become increasingly attractive once the aluminum business starts up.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • FOREX-Sterling, euro rally against dollar after BoE buys UK bonds

    After tumbling earlier, sterling rallied against the dollar on Wednesday following the Bank of England's (BOE) purchase of UK government bonds, letting some air out of the greenback's progress broadly after it had touched a fresh 20-year high. The BoE said it received 2.587 billion pounds' ($2.78 billion) worth of offers in its first bond buyback operation aimed at stabilizing the market, and had accepted only 1.025 billion pounds' worth. The central bank had committed to buying as many long-dated government bonds, know as gilts, as needed between Wednesday and Oct. 14.

  • Lawmakers, unions press U.S. airlines to hold off on stock buybacks

    Labor unions and some U.S. lawmakers are pressing airlines not to resume stock buybacks after a COVID assistance prohibition expires this week. Representative Peter DeFazio, a Democrat who chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, is holding a hearing on Thursday on investing in transportation workers that will discuss the issue. DeFazio is circulating a letter to colleagues seen by Reuters that urges airlines to "refrain from initiating stock buybacks ... at least until air carriers are able to publish and fulfill schedules that meet demand; staff flights and key personnel positions appropriately; and return service to every community."

  • Nancy Pelosi-Backed Stock Trading Ban Faces Uphill Battle

    Congress has just three days to vote on the 26-page 'Combatting Financial Conflicts of Interest' bill during this week's limited Congressional session.

  • Top AI Guru Is Helping Retool Popular Japanese Snacks Like Pocky

    (Bloomberg) -- Junichi Hasegawa has made a career of tackling tough problems, from connecting PlayStation 3 users for online play to researching self-driving cars. Now he wants to invent healthier food ingredients with the help of artificial intelligence.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapGermany Prepares for Unthinkable Sce

  • These 2 Stocks Are ‘Oversold Gems’ With Over 100% Upside Potential, Says Roth Capital

    Barring selected periods of relief, the inherent trend of the stock market has been resolutely negative in 2022. For investors searching for ways to boost the portfolio’s performance, there have generally been slim pickings. But if you look on the bright side of a market situation where stocks are continuously pushed further down, what you get are some low and enticing entry points. Roth Capital’s tech and communications expert Scott Searle certainly thinks that with a bit of digging, investors

  • Dow Jones Jumps As Yields Plunge; This New Cathie Wood Buy Rockets; Bitcoin Rallies, Coinbase Jumps

    The Dow Jones powered higher. A Cathie Wood buy was surging as Biogen exploded. Coinbase stock jumped as Bitcoin rose. Apple stock dived.

  • Nucor (NUE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Nucor (NUE) closed at $106.92, marking a +1.55% move from the previous day.

  • Intus Care Launches Palmetto PACE Podcast to Educate and Inform on PACE

    John Tucker, Principal and Founder of Palmetto PACE Advisory Group, will Host the Series on Relevant PACE Topics.

  • Xi Aide Likely to Be Next Economy Czar Stresses Need for Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- As doubts grow over whether Xi Jinping still prioritizes expanding China’s economy over other goals, he’s tipped to appoint a new economic adviser who’s vowed to put growth first.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’Putin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy i

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Wall Street banks including Bank of America and Goldman Sachs fined $1.8 billion over failures in monitoring how staff used personal phones to talk about work

    A Goldman Sachs senior investment banker sent and received "tens of thousands" of off-channel text messages, the SEC said.

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    The broader economy might be slowing right now, but this company's trajectory remains firmly positive.

  • 2 Charts That Show When the Stock Market Will Bounce Back

    When the two-year Treasury yield breaks below its 11-week moving average, yields will have made a top. A lot of the downside pressure on stocks will then lift, and the stock market should rally.

  • An Elon Musk superfan made the Forbes 400 list after snapping up Tesla stock during the pandemic

    With a net worth of $7.2 billion, Leo KoGuan outpaces hedge-fund billionaire George Soros and philanthropist Melinda French Gates.

  • Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

    The Buffett indicator, which compares the total value of the stock market to the size of the economy, has retreated from over 210% but remains high.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    As a case in point, Buffett owns more stocks than you'll find listed in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) regulatory filings. You might even say that Buffett has a "secret portfolio." Berkshire's acquisition of General Re years ago brought New England Asset Management (NEAM) into its fold.

  • Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    You don't need a mountain of cash to build wealth on Wall Street -- especially with deals like these.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 48.3% to 74.7% That Billionaires Are Buying

    Shares of digital payments platform PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) soared in the early days of the pandemic, but they've tumbled around 71.8% from the high they reached in 2021. Smelling a bargain, Ray Dalio and the fund he manages, Bridgewater Associates, bought up more than 1.1 million shares of PayPal during the second quarter. Dalio is attracted to PayPal as a long-term holding because its ubiquitous payments platform has a strong competitive advantage that should endure.

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapGermany Prepares for Unthinkable Scenarios: Energy UpdateRussia Declares Victory in Sha