Pulled off the street for jury duty? Several Oklahoma County residents found out it happens

Several people in Oklahoma County were randomly selected off the street by Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday to serve jury duty the next day.

A defendant in an eviction case requested a jury trial, requiring the court to summon 25 people through an order of venire, Oklahoma County Court Clerk Rick Warren said.

“It happens once in a while. It hasn't happened in the eight years I've been here, but when someone asks for a trial, they're entitled to it,” Warren said.

Casey Cornett said on Twitter he was walking out of a post office when a deputy asked him a few questions before telling him he was being summoned for jury duty.

Sheriff stopped me walking out of Post Office:

“Can I ask you some questions?”

“Sure.”

“A resident of OK County?”

“Yes.”

“Ever convicted of a felony?”

“No.”

“Valid drivers license?”

“Yes.”

“Ok, sir please stand over here. You're being summonsed for jury duty tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/DAkzGIPcIE — Casey Cornett (@CaseyCornett) July 20, 2023

Typically, the court sends 1,200 summons every two weeks, but the court is currently in a three-week hold session for its jurors, Warren said. The hold allows the court to reset and prepare for the next set of jury summons.

Of the 25 jurors summoned, six will be used in the trial. Warren said eviction cases have a timeline on them, meaning the court couldn’t wait and needed jurors as soon as possible.

“This person and all citizens in the United States are entitled to a jury trial upon request and they requested one,” Warren said.

