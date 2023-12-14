If you’re pulled over by police in SC, here are 6 things you should — and should not do

Maybe you’re cruising down a South Carolina highway at night, rocking to a new album. Or perhaps you’re enjoying a morning coffee on the drive to work.

Regardless, you’re likely not ready for those flashing blue lights and wailing sirens that just popped up behind you.

Being pulled over by police can be a stressful experience. It can also be frustrating if you think you’ve done nothing wrong to attract police attention in the first place.

And while it’s a person’s right to be upset if they believe a police pullover is unwarranted, letting that anger get the better of you will likely just lead to more hassle — maybe even an arrest.

With that in mind, here are six things to do and not do to make a South Carolina police stop as quick and painless as possible, according to the S.C. Driver License Manual, the Lexington Police Department and the Law Office of James R. Snell, Jr. in Lexington.

#1 Acknowledge officer and safely pull over

The driver manual recommends that when you see police lights behind you, stay calm, activate your turn signal and pull to the side of the roadway as soon as possible. Afterward, turn off the ignition and radio and keep your hands on the steering wheel so they can be easily seen. Also, roll down your window.

#2 Do not exit the vehicle

It’s crucial to stay in the vehicle unless the officer asks you to step out, the Law office of James R. Snell states.

“Exiting the vehicle without warning can cause the police officer to perceive you as a threat or suspect a weapon on your person, leading to a greater risk of escalating conflict and/or miscommunication,” the law office states.

#3 Do provide driver license and insurance

The Lexington Police Department recommends that you comply with an officer’s request to see your driver’s license, proof of insurance and vehicle registration.

“South Carolina law requires you to carry these with you,” the Lexington Police Department states. “If your documents are out of reach, tell the officer where they are before you reach for them.”

#4 Do not speak first

It’s important to remain quiet until the police officer begins speaking to you, the Law office of James R. Snell states. Not letting the officer speak first can make you appear guilty or agitated, which are impressions that are best to avoid.

Also, when the officer does start speaking, avoid becoming argumentative, according to the Lexington Police Department.

“Arguing will not change the officer’s mind,” the department states. “If you contest the violation, you will have the opportunity to address the matter in court.”

#5 Let police know about weapons

If you have one or more weapons in your vehicle, let the officer know upon first contact, according to the state driver manual.

The Lexington Police Department also recommends that drivers tell the officer of a weapon’s location in the vehicle — do not reach or point to where the weapons are.

#6 Do not consent to a search

The police need probable cause to search your vehicle. If an officer asks permission to search the vehicle, you have the right to say no, Law office of James R. Snell states.

“While this might not stop the official from obtaining a warrant to conduct a future search, a timely objection can help protect your rights in court if things end up escalating,” the law firm states.