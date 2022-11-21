He was pulled over for speeding in Florida. But first, a game of ‘frogger,’ cops say

A Florida man risked life and limb after cops pulled him over for speeding on I-95 in Central Florida on Friday.

According to a Facebook post from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Zachary Sibert was driving 110 mph with a suspended license.

Video accompanying the agency’s release shows the minute the 29-year-old is pulled over. He puts on his blinker, stops the vehicle, then pops out onto the busy highway. Silbert is almost clipped by a large truck that whizzes past before the suspect dips out of frame.

“Apparently Zachary Sibert was in such a hurry that he forgot that his driver’s license was suspended, so when Deputy Charles Hill tried to pull him over for speeding, instead of stopping the car like a normal adult, Sibert decided to play ‘frogger’ across I-95!” says the post, referencing the popular ‘80s video game.

The sheriff’s office goes on to report that the suspect was at least “courteous,” yelling, “I’m sorry!” as he fled into 3,000 acre-plus Buffer Preserve in Micco. There, among the vast preserve, SIbert allegedly found a random person to drive him back to the interstate.

Sibert was, again, foiled.

“I guess he forgot he was in Brevard County where we chase you and hunt you down if you run from us,” says the BCSO post. “So much to his surprise, our agents were still in the area and located Sibert hiding in the back seat” of that person’s car.

The story has a happy ending, as “no one was injured by Sibert’s actions as he made the stupid decision to play frogger while running across all lanes of the interstate,” says the sheriff’s office.

According to court records, the Sibert was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license, speeding and resisting arrest without violence.

“You run from BCSO, you only go to jail tired,” ends the post.