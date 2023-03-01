He was pulled over for tinted windows in Florida. Then cops looked in the cup holder

A routine traffic stop turned into a double drug bust on the northeastern coast of Florida in the wee hours of last Thursday.

According to a police report reviewed by the Miami Herald, at around 1 a.m. in Bunnell, deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office noticed a silver Toyota Camry traveling east with windows that had a “very dark tint.”

According to Florida law, drivers can have tinted windows as long as they have 28 percent VLT, or Visible Light Transmission, meaning the window allows at least 28 percent of light to pass through.

As the deputies hit their emergency lights and attempted to pull over the Camry, they noticed the driver moving around in his seat and “leaning over the console,” according to the report.

After the car came to a stop, a deputy approached the25-year-old passenger. The officer wrote in the report that he noticed “a strong odor of burnt cannabis emanating from inside the vehicle.”

The 34-year-old driver was asked to get out of the car for a search of the interior. Deputies spotted a small plastic cup in the center console’s cup holder containing a white crystal substance, which they immediately recognized as crystal methamphetamine. The substance was later field tested and they were correct.

Both suspected were cuffed. When asked if she had anything on her, the passenger admitted to storing meth in her vagina, and blamed the driver for telling her to “hide” her stash when they were being pulled over, the report says. A female deputy was requested and assisted with removing the drugs from her “body cavity.”

A more thorough search of the Camry revealed drug paraphernalia including plastic bags, scales and a small bag that contained several prescription bottles with no labels.

Both driver and passenger were taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. The passenger was charged with trafficking amphetamine, possession of narcotics with intent to sell/manufacture/distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment. Bond was set at $36,500.

The driver, who has an extensive rap sheet, was also hit with multiple charges including trafficking amphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell/manufacture/distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia equipment. His bond: $111,500.