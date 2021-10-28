‘He Pulled Me to the Side’: Keke Palmer Reveals Ice Cube Dropped Some Knowledge on Her About Dating

It’s no secret that Keke Palmer has been seeing someone lately.

Her current boyfriend, Darius Daulton Jackson, is the first person she’s been romantically public with on social media. When it comes to relationships though, Palmer seems to have gotten a bit of her first guidance regarding dating as far back as her childhood days. The 28-year-old revealed in a Tuesday, Oct. 26, game of “Celebrity Game Face” that rapper and “Boyz N The Hood” actor Ice Cube gave her some sound advice when they worked together on their 2008 film “The Longshots.”

Keke Palmer and Ice Cube (Photo: @keke/Instagram) (Photo: @icecube/Instagram)

Kevin Hart, Monica Denise and others who participated in “Celebrity Game Face” listened in as Palmer explained what it was that Cube told her. “When I was, I think, 12 years old,” she said, “I did the Long Shots with Ice Cube. When I was on the set, I grew up in the industry, but I was starting to get older at this point. I was starting to get together,” she said in a joking manner.

“Ice Cube, he pulled me to the side,” she continued, “He was like, ‘Keke, I know you’re growing up, and I just want you to understand the way these men are seeing you isn’t always how you see yourself.’ And that was Ice Cube.” As everyone agreed that the advice was good, Palmer said, “Isn’t he the best?”

Keke Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson (Photo: @dariusdaulton/Instagram)

Hart, who’s also worked with Ice Cube on the “Ride Along” and “Ride Along 2” movie sets, said in a comedic voice, “I’ve given out that type of advice several times in my career.” While Palmer has posted several videos and photos with her new boo, she has yet to explain what changed her mind about posting her significant other.

Last year in a Harper’s BAZAAR interview, she revealed why she likes to keep her intimate life off the internet. “I don’t really do relationship stuff online, mainly because I don’t know how I would do it without looking, like, cheesy or something, you know?” The “Brotherly Love” actress said, “When it comes to romance, [posting about it] doesn’t really come naturally to me, so I feel like, why force it.”