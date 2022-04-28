Pulling back 3.9% this week, Essex Property Trust's NYSE:ESS) five-year decline in earnings may be coming into investors focus

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) share price is up 38% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Over the last twelve months the stock price has risen a very respectable 19%.

While the stock has fallen 3.9% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

See our latest analysis for Essex Property Trust

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Essex Property Trust's earnings per share are down 5.7% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

Essentially, it doesn't seem likely that investors are focused on EPS. Because earnings per share don't seem to match up with the share price, we'll take a look at other metrics instead.

We are not particularly impressed by the annual compound revenue growth of 2.6% over five years. So it seems one might have to take closer look at earnings and revenue trends to see how they might influence the share price.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Essex Property Trust will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Essex Property Trust's TSR for the last 5 years was 60%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Essex Property Trust has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 22% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 10% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Essex Property Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Essex Property Trust (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    These three stocks have all lost 25% or so of their value over the past year, but the long-term future isn't nearly that dark.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in ExxonMobil in March 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Right when the world was most worried about pandemic-related economic shutdowns was a great time to buy ExxonMobil.

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • Mom and Pop Investors Took a Billion-Dollar Bath Trading Options During the Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Of all the risky things amateur investors did while locked at home in the pandemic, dabbling in stock options was one that veteran investors were convinced would end badly.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With

  • Here’s how far the S&P 500 has to fall to enter another stock-market correction

    Stocks are enjoying a bounce Wednesday afternoon, providing some breathing room for the S&P 500 after it came close to entering its second market correction of 2022.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • Tata's Air India proposes to buy AirAsia India

    Tata Group-owned Air India has proposed to buy the entire equity share capital of low cost carrier AirAsia India, in which Tata has a majority stake, to merge into a single airline, according to an application with India's competition commission. The autos-to-steel conglomerate bought state-run carrier Air India in a $2.4 billion equity-and-debt deal, regaining ownership of what used to be India's flagship carrier after nearly 70 years. Tata Sons has an 83.67% stake in AirAsia India.

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano Are Turning It Around Today. Here's Why

    Despite a significant sell-off yesterday in most top tokens, there's been a solid rebound across all 10 of the largest tokens by market capitalization this afternoon. As of 4:20 p.m. ET, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) erased all of this morning's losses and then some, increasing 2.9%, 1.9%, and 1%, respectively, over the past 24 hours. Perhaps the most important catalyst for all three of these top-10 tokens is being provided via a bullish macro environment.

  • The bond market has crashed. Why one strategist says embrace the pain and get back in.

    The bond market has seen its biggest drawdown since the 1980s -- and one strategist says now is the time to get back in.

  • QuantumScape Missed Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Is Rising.

    Recently, investors have been shunning more speculative growth stocks. Significant sales for QuantumScape are still years away.

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell According to Motley Fool

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks you should sell according to Motley Fool. If you want to see some more stocks that were sold by the hedge fund, check out 5 Stocks You Should Sell According to Motley Fool. Motley Fool Asset Management is a private investment adviser that manages a $1.5 billion portfolio […]

  • 1 Cryptocurrency With 5,400% Upside, According to Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest Chief Executive Officer Cathie Wood has never shied away from bold predictions. In 2018, she put a price target on Tesla that implied a $672 billion market cap. In fact, a recent report from Ark Invest suggests that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) could achieve a valuation of more than $20 trillion in the next 10 years.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    I don't buy and sell stocks very often, but the last name I added was Clorox -- and I still like it.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    Amidst rising inflation, telecom giants AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) are appealing investments. AT&T and Verizon both stand to gain from this burgeoning need for connectivity. AT&T is at an inflection point in its storied history.