Pullman couple plead guilty to animal cruelty

Oct. 29—A Pullman couple pleaded guilty after being charged with animal cruelty when more than a dozen animals were found dead and nine more were found malnourished and neglected inside their residence.

Carson Hammer, 22, and Sydney Weston, 20, both pleaded guilty to three counts of felony first-degree animal cruelty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. Hammer was sentenced to one month in jail, probation for a year and was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation. He was ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution owed to the Pullman Police Department and Whitman County Humane Society. Weston will be sentenced Dec. 9 after undergoing a mental evaluation.

According to past reporting, Prosecutor Denis Tracy filed for first- and second-degree animal cruelty charges against the couple earlier this year; together, they faced eight counts of felony first-degree animal cruelty charges. Hammer also faced four counts of second-degree animal cruelty charges and Weston faced five counts of gross misdemeanor second-degree animals cruelty charges. In exchange of pleas from the couple, the Whitman County Prosecutor's Office dropped additional animal cruelty counts.

Pullman code enforcement officers responded to a report in March of deceased animals and unsanitary conditions at a residence at The Ruckus, a housing complex in Pullman. Police executed a search warrant and found 13 dead animals, including one dog, one rat, one mouse, one bearded dragon, one gecko, one ball python, three ferrets and four sugar gliders. Officers also found and rescued nine living animals, including one tortoise, one bearded dragon, one leopard gecko, two dogs, two cats and two hedgehogs.

The surviving animals were found in poor condition and were transported to the Washington State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital for treatment — all of the animals survived. Some animals were later taken to the Whitman County Humane Society, who became available for adoption at the shelter upon completion of the investigation.

Defense Attorney Roger Sandberg told Judge Gary Libey the animals were taken by Weston from her work at the Washington State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital. He added Weston has a heart for animals, she took in high-risk animals with health issues that are hard to be adopted.

Hammer told Judge Libey none of this was intentional. He added he loved the animals dearly and there was never any intent to harm them.

