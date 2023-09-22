Pullman episode ends in man's suicide

Sep. 21—PULLMAN — A Pullman man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following an incident Wednesday morning in which police and a SWAT team responded to the Golden Hills area in west Pullman.

Pullman police responded to a report of a suicidal man around 7 a.m. Wednesday. The man reportedly made suicidal statements and didn't show up to work in the morning, according to a news release from the Pullman police.

The 51-year-old man had removed a firearm from his home and gone into a marshy area near Wawawai Road and Golden Hills Drive, according to the news release. Officers began to search for the man in the immediate area.

Around 9:40 a.m., police heard the man fire a single shot from a handgun, according to the news release. The Whitman County Regional SWAT Team responded, and drones were deployed to get a better view of the man.

At 11:30 a.m. officers confirmed the man was deceased at the scene as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot, according to the news release.

The Whitman County Coroner's Office will release further information.

Before the man was discovered, Wawawai Road between Golden Hills Drive and Marcia Drive was closed to vehicles and foot traffic. Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place.