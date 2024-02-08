Pullman gets $75,000 for housing development

Feb. 8—The city of Pullman received a $75,000 grant for housing development.

The Washington State Department of Commerce awarded Whitman County and 13 other counties $685,000 to address housing needs across the state, according to a news release. The funding will be used to create more middle housing options by supporting communities like Pullman to adopt local comprehensive plans, policies and zoning codes.

Middle housing is buildings that contain two or more dwellings at the property. It includes duplexes, fourplexes, courtyard apartments, cottage housing or other configurations, according to the news release.

It's key to meeting Washington's growing housing needs, providing more affordable housing options for the Washington community. According to the news release, a million new homes are needed over the next 20 years to keep up with housing demands.

During last year's legislative session, lawmakers enacted a bill that required 77 communities to revise zoning codes to allow more middle housing buildings in residential neighborhoods, according to the news release. It was an addition to the statewide requirement to allow two accessory dwelling units per lot within designated urban growth areas.

Creating access to more housing types in all communities is essential to address housing shortages that continue to drive up home prices and rentals, according to the release. The issue threatens homeownership and financial security for many Washington residents.

The grants will allow local governments to create more multi-unit housing options in residential neighborhoods. It will cover upfront costs that come along with connecting affordable housing projects to municipal systems.

In addition to the funding, the department offers the Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program that provides aid for affordable housing projects to pay for water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure, while also helping local communities reduce the per-unit connection fees for projects.

It also administers the state's Housing Trust Fund, which provides funding for developing and maintaining housing in low-income populations. The fund has invested over $2 billion in capital funding since its inception in 1986.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com